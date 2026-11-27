Millions of Americans are increasingly struggling to afford groceries, with rising food prices pushing households towards credit cards, buy-now-pay-later schemes, and even money set aside for emergencies.

More than six in 10 working-age adults now use credit cards to purchase food, while over one in four are struggling to repay the resulting bills, highlighting the growing pressure on household finances ahead of Thanksgiving.

The figures come from the Urban Institute's December 2025 Well-Being and Basic Needs Survey, which questioned more than 10,000 adults, including over 7,500 people aged 18 to 64. Its findings reveal how food affordability is becoming a source of financial instability, even for households that might previously have managed their everyday expenses without borrowing.

Credit Cards Become a Lifeline for Grocery Shoppers

Around 63.2% of working-age adults used credit cards to purchase groceries in 2025. However, not all of them accumulated debt.

The Urban Institute found that 34.9% paid their credit card bills in full, while 19.6% paid less than the outstanding balance but consistently met the minimum payment. Another 8.7% did not always manage to make the minimum payment.

The survey indicated that more than one in four working-age adults who used credit cards for groceries experienced repayment difficulties, either by carrying outstanding balances or falling behind on minimum payments.

The situation has deteriorated since 2023, when 7.1% of working-age adults who purchased groceries using credit cards failed to make the minimum payment. The proportion had climbed to 8.7% by 2025.

The pressure is particularly pronounced among lower-income households. More than half of low- and moderate-income adults who used credit cards for groceries did not consistently pay their balances in full, compared with just over a third of higher-income consumers.

Buy Now, Pay Later Adds to Household Debt Concerns

Credit cards are not the only borrowing option Americans are turning to when grocery bills become difficult to manage.

Nearly one in 10 working-age adults used buy-now-pay-later services to purchase groceries in 2025. Among those consumers, 34.8% missed at least one payment.

Meanwhile, 19.6% of working-age adults dipped into savings not originally intended for everyday expenses to pay for food, while 5.2% used cash from a recent payday loan.

The Urban Institute warned that relying on credit and savings to cover basic needs could leave families less financially secure in the future, particularly if they struggle to repay borrowing or rebuild depleted savings.

The problem is especially severe for households experiencing substantial grocery inflation. Some 51.3% of working-age adults said their grocery costs had increased significantly over the previous 12 months. Among this group, 12.4% failed to make the minimum payment on credit card purchases used for groceries.

Grocery Inflation Raises Concerns for Consumers and Investors

The financial strain comes as grocery prices remain substantially above pre-pandemic levels. According to CBS News, food prices were approximately 32% higher in November 2026 than in 2020, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

For investors, the figures offer another indication of the pressure facing American consumers. Rising reliance on revolving credit and missed payments could signal weakening household financial resilience, with potential implications for consumer spending, credit card lenders, and the wider retail sector.

However, the survey does not establish that grocery borrowing alone is driving wider credit deterioration. With US households increasingly using debt to cover essential purchases, the distinction between healthy consumer spending and spending sustained through borrowing is becoming increasingly important.