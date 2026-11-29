Millions of UK households could face an additional £180 annual charge simply for subscribing to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, under proposals being considered as part of the BBC's funding reforms. The reported changes would mean viewers could be required to pay the television licence fee even if they never watch BBC programmes.

The plans have sparked criticism online, with subscribers questioning why they should contribute towards a broadcaster they may not use while already paying for multiple streaming subscriptions. A post by Pop Base on X highlighting the proposal attracted more than one million views, with many users describing the potential charge as unfair and an additional financial burden.

However, the proposal has not been formally approved. The Government is reviewing options for the BBC's long-term funding, with a white paper expected before Christmas. Meanwhile, a parliamentary petition opposing an extension of the licence fee to streaming services has gained significant public support, passing the threshold for consideration for a debate in Parliament.

Netflix and Disney+ Subscribers Could Be Included in Fee

According to a report from The Independent published on 29 November, the Government is considering extending the existing television licence requirement to subscribers of major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

The proposal forms part of the BBC charter renewal process, which is intended to determine how the broadcaster will be funded in the coming years. It follows earlier discussions about a so-called 'YouTube tax', although the latest reported version focuses on subscription-based entertainment platforms.

Under the reported plans, customers could face the £180 annual fee on top of their existing streaming subscriptions, regardless of whether they watch BBC content.

The current rules already require people to hold a television licence if they watch or record live television on any channel or service, or use BBC iPlayer. However, watching on-demand programmes on services such as Netflix and Disney+ does not, by itself, require a licence.

The proposed expansion would therefore bring a significant change for households that currently pay only for commercial streaming platforms.

The reported plans are intended to address declining licence fee revenue and help secure the BBC's financial future. Figures cited by The Independent show that approximately 539,000 fewer television licences were in force in the year ending 31 March 2026, with numbers falling by around two million over five years.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has said ministers are examining options to secure the broadcaster's long-term sustainability. However, she has not confirmed that the proposed extension will become policy, and the Government has said no final decisions have been made.

A petition against the move has been set up https://t.co/TVQaTJL9Xz

Generally, I think any streaming service carrying BBC content should drop their tv shows. It’s absolutely ridiculous! @netflix @amazon @paramountplus @NOWTV @DisneyPlus @hbomax — Dough (@Dough_boy91) November 29, 2026

More than 100,000 Signed The Petition

Opposition to the proposal has also appeared through the UK Parliament's official petition platform.

A petition titled 'Do not extend the BBC licence fee to streaming services' calls on the Government not to make households pay the television licence fee simply because they subscribe to platforms that are not operated by the BBC.

The petition argues that people already pay for their chosen entertainment services and should not face another compulsory charge for content they may never watch.

Under the UK Parliament's petition rules, petitions that receive 10,000 signatures receive a response from the Government. Those reaching 100,000 signatures are considered by the Petitions Committee for a possible debate in Parliament.

The campaign passed the 100,000-signature milestone by 29 November, meaning the Petitions Committee can now consider whether the issue should be debated in Parliament.

As of writing, the petition had gathered 178,594 signatures, with the total continuing to rise. The milestone represents a significant show of public opposition to the proposed extension, although reaching 100,000 signatures does not automatically guarantee a parliamentary debate.

Viewers in the UK will have to pay an annual £180 BBC licence fee if they use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW or HBO Max.



The fee would be in addition to subscription costs, even if viewers do not watch BBC programmes.… pic.twitter.com/HbXQbF6Usq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2026

Viewers Question Additional Costs Amid Crisis

The possibility of paying for BBC services alongside existing subscriptions has prompted criticism from X users.

One commenter described the proposal as 'straight robbery', while another called it a terrible policy and questioned how it could be enforced.

Others argued that households would effectively be paying twice for entertainment, particularly if they already subscribe to several platforms but do not use BBC services.

Some users also questioned whether the proposal would encourage people to cancel their streaming subscriptions or return to traditional television packages.

The debate comes as the BBC faces pressure to find a sustainable funding model amid changing viewing habits and declining licence fee payments.

For now, UK streaming customers do not need to pay an additional £180 simply because they subscribe to Netflix, Disney+ or similar services. Whether that changes will depend on the Government's final decisions during the BBC charter renewal process.