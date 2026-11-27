HBO Max has cut the price of its Basic With Ads subscription to $5.49 a month for the first 12 months, giving eligible customers in the United States a 50% discount as part of its Black Friday promotion. The reduced rate comes with a clear limitation: it applies only to the ad-supported package, while the service's other subscription tiers are excluded.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the offer on 23 November, with eligible customers able to sign up until 30 November 2026. The promotion lasts for 12 months, after which subscriptions automatically renew at the prevailing monthly rate unless cancelled.

The $5.49 Deal Covers One Plan

The promotional price is half the usual $10.99 monthly fee. Subscribers who keep the plan for all 12 months will pay $65.88 before tax, compared with $131.88 at the regular rate. That amounts to a $66 saving over the year.

Basic With Ads supports two simultaneous streams in Full HD. It does not include offline downloads, meaning subscribers cannot save films or episodes to watch without an internet connection. The plan also includes advertising. Customers who want additional features will need to pay for a higher tier. HBO Max lists Standard at $18.49 a month and Premium at $22.99.

The higher-priced plans offer additional viewing options. Standard includes up to 30 downloads, while Premium supports up to four simultaneous streams, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos on selected titles and up to 100 downloads. All three tiers also include access to live sports, such as selected MLB, NHL and NCAA Men's March Madness events, on supported devices, though neither Standard nor Premium is covered by the Black Friday discount.

Existing Subscribers Are Not Eligible

The promotion is aimed at people joining HBO Max for the first time or returning after an earlier subscription has ended. Customers who are currently paying for the service cannot simply switch to the promotional rate. The deal is restricted to the United States, can be redeemed once per account and cannot be combined with another discount or promotional offer.

HBO Max's announcement confirms the US offer is available directly on HBOMax.com as well as through several participating subscription partners, including Amazon Prime Video Channels, Roku Subscriptions and YouTube Primetime Channels. Customers who sign up through a third-party provider should check that platform's specific billing and cancellation terms before subscribing.

The Discount Ends After 12 Months

The $5.49 monthly rate applies throughout the first year. After 12 months, the subscription renews at the then-current monthly rate, listed as $10.99 when the offer was announced, plus applicable taxes. Customers who do not want to continue at that price must cancel before their next billing date.

Switching plans during the discount period also ends the promotional benefit. Anyone who signs up for Basic With Ads and later moves to Standard or Premium will lose the offer. The promotion therefore suits customers who are content with the entry-level package for a full year, rather than those planning to upgrade partway through the deal.