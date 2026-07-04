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Most major US retailers and restaurant chains will remain open on Independence Day, including Walmart, Target, Starbucks and Wegmans, although some businesses will operate shorter trading hours. Costco is among the few national retailers closing for the day, making it one of the main exceptions for shoppers planning last-minute trips.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches this Saturday, most major retail chains and restaurants nationwide will remain open, though consumers should prepare for select closures and modified holiday hours. https://t.co/oTTAlZBuMi — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) July 3, 2026

The Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year as Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Whether picking up barbecue supplies, grabbing a coffee or replacing a forgotten party essential, many shoppers are expected to visit stores throughout the weekend.

While most national chains plan to trade as usual, companies continue to advise customers to check individual store hours before travelling, as schedules may differ depending on location.

Walmart and Starbucks Open for Independence Day

Walmart stores are expected to operate their usual hours, generally from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., although individual locations may vary.

Here's what you need to know about whether Walmart stores will be open or closed on Independence Day this year. https://t.co/Thbq4G6LMk — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) July 4, 2026

Starbucks will also serve customers throughout Independence Day, but the company says trading hours are determined at store level. According to the famous chain, coffeehouses may adjust schedules to reflect business and customer needs, with the Starbucks app remaining the easiest way to confirm opening times, order ahead and pay before arriving.

Will Starbucks Be Open on Fourth of July This Year? https://t.co/irI8JENxFo — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) July 3, 2026

For most customers, that means Starbucks is open, but checking the app before leaving home remains the safest option during a busy weekend. Starbucks operates 16,816 stores across the United States as of 19 June 2026. California accounts for 3,040 locations, representing roughly 18% of the company's nationwide footprint.

Most major restaurant chains plan to welcome customers on 4 July, including McDonald's, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin and Wendy's, although franchise operators may set their own schedules.

Most Grocery Chains Continue Trading

Anyone buying food or drinks at the last minute should find most grocery retailers operating, although several chains will shorten their schedules.

Wegmans stores are expected to maintain their regular business hours, typically from 6 a.m. until midnight, while Wegmans pharmacies will remain closed. Tops stores are also expected to trade normally, although most in-store pharmacies will shut for the day and some branches may close earlier than usual.

Aldi plans to open with shorter hours, with many locations expected to begin trading around 8.30 a.m. before closing at approximately 6 p.m., although exact times vary by store. Trader Joe's will also operate reduced hours, while Whole Foods Market plans to remain open with adjusted schedules. Price Rite stores are expected to trade as normal, generally between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Customers making a special trip are advised to confirm opening times through each retailer's website or mobile app before setting out.

Costco Remains Closed

Costco is one of the few major national retailers that will not trade on Independence Day.

The warehouse chain observes 4 July as one of its seven annual company holidays, meaning warehouses across the United States will remain closed. Anyone planning to buy groceries, drinks or household essentials from Costco will therefore need to shop in advance.

Target, by contrast, is expected to remain open, although hours may differ between stores. BJ's Wholesale Club also plans to operate throughout the day, with many locations expected to follow their regular schedules, typically between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Check Store Hours Before You Go

Although the overall picture is straightforward, operating times are not identical across every location. National chains often allow regional managers and franchise operators to adjust schedules to reflect staffing levels, customer demand or community events. As a result, some branches may open later or close earlier than their usual times despite remaining open for the day.

For most shoppers, the good news is that Walmart, Starbucks, Wegmans, Aldi, Target and the vast majority of national retailers will continue serving customers throughout Independence Day. Even so, confirming opening hours before travelling remains the best way to avoid an unnecessary journey, particularly when visiting pharmacies, wholesale clubs or stores operating shorter schedules.