Abbey Graf, a 28-year-old policy analyst in Wisconsin, has warned about the financial burden of childcare in the US despite receiving a pay rise of approximately $10,000 (£7,633.88). Now earning $85,000 (£64,887.97) a year, Graf described childcare costs as being 'like a second mortgage' in the final update of CNN's Savings Challenge, published on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

Her remarks reflected concerns about the financial pressures facing American families rather than childcare expenses she personally reported paying. Although her improved employment circumstances have eased some of her financial anxieties, Graf remains concerned about household affordability and the adequacy of the country's social safety net.

Childcare Costs Remain a Concern Despite Financial Progress

Among the affordability issues Graf highlighted were accounts of families spending more than $2,000 (£1,526.78) a month on health insurance and Americans struggling to cover unexpected expenses.

Her concerns are reflected in findings from a Bankrate survey published in January 2026, which examined how Americans would respond to a financial emergency.

The survey found that just 30% of US adults would use existing savings to cover an emergency expense of $1,000 (£763.39) or more, while another 17% would rely on their regular income or cash flow.

Meanwhile, 33% said they would resort to borrowing money or taking on debt to meet an unexpected expense.

Conducted by YouGov between 2 and 8 December 2025, the survey involved 2,564 US adults. More than half of respondents also reported that inflation was affecting their ability to save for emergencies.

Higher Salary and Employment Benefits Improve Retirement Prospects

Graf's financial circumstances improved after she moved from working full time as a contractor to becoming a direct employee of the state of Wisconsin.

The change gave her access to the Wisconsin Retirement System. According to the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds, the standard pension contribution rate for general employees in 2026 is 7.2% of eligible earnings, with employers contributing an equivalent percentage.

Her new benefits also include employer contributions to her health savings account, alongside health insurance coverage with lower premiums and a reduced deductible.

Even before securing her new employment status, Graf had received encouraging retirement projections from certified financial planner Stacy Francis, who assessed her existing assets and consistent savings habits.

Francis' analysis indicated that Graf was already well positioned for a comfortable retirement, based on her financial circumstances and the assumptions used in the projections.

Why Homeownership Can Wait Despite a Higher Salary

Buying a property is not an immediate priority for Graf, despite her improved earnings and access to additional employment benefits.

Francis' earlier financial analysis suggested that continuing to rent could leave Graf in a stronger financial position over the long term, depending on the assumptions underpinning the projections.

However, the possibility of accumulating greater wealth is not Graf's primary reason for postponing homeownership. Instead, the assessment has eased the pressure she previously felt to purchase a property before she was ready.

Renting also allows her to remain in a location where buying a home might otherwise be financially out of reach.

Graf has not ruled out purchasing a property in the future, but for now, she prefers to continue renting in an area where she wants to live.