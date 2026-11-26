A dispute over retirement savings has become the most immediate risk for investors in the Broad Street Global Fund, after plaintiffs alleged that a promised cash exit was withdrawn days before payment and replaced with restricted shares that could remain locked up for 42 months.

The consolidated complaint, filed on 20 October 2026 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, was brought by roughly 60 investors who say they collectively invested $42.2 million (£32.1 million). They allege the wider fund raised more than $1 billion (£760 million) from over 1,000 investors and took approximately $305.4 million (£232 million) in upfront fees.

Investors Say a Cash Exit Was Withdrawn

A November 2025 redemption notice offered investors cash within 180 days or restricted shares in Soulpower Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company, according to the complaint. The shares were valued at three times an investor's capital account, but could be locked up for as long as 42 months.

The plaintiffs say they selected cash. About 687 investors reportedly made that election, representing approximately $148 million (£112 million) in expected redemptions. The complaint alleges that on 22 May 2026, five days before payment was due, the fund said it would no longer honour those elections and would instead distribute Soulpower shares. The plaintiffs argue the change would leave them without the cash they requested. The allegations have not been tested at trial.

Lawsuit Challenges Fees and Fund Distributions

The complaint alleges that approximately 30% of every dollar raised, around $305.4 million (£232 million), was immediately taken as upfront fees for five years of management services. It says the charges did not appear on investor statements.

The fund marketed annual returns ranging from 7% to 28%, depending on the selected investment series. The plaintiffs also allege that withdrawals from the merchant cash advance portfolio supported payments across different investment series, at times funding as much as 80% of distributions. The complaint says the portfolio recorded an approximately $40 million (£30.4 million) shortfall between money received and money paid out in 2025.

It further alleges that three individual defendants received more than $170 million (£129.2 million) through entities they controlled. The complaint names Broad Street Global Management, LLC, Broadstreet, Inc., David Feingold, Steven Baldassarra, Joseph Baldassarra, and Akhil Morada as defendants.

SEC Case and Court Monitor Add Scrutiny

The investor lawsuit follows a separate SEC enforcement action filed in January 2025 against Feingold, the Baldassarras, and the two Broad Street entities. The regulator alleged that the fund raised about $1 billion (£760 million) from more than 1,000 investors and diverted money away from the investments it was meant to finance.

A federal judge appointed an agreed monitor in April 2025 to evaluate the management companies, the fund, and related entities. The SEC action and the investors' complaint are separate proceedings, and neither should be treated as a final finding of fraud.

The 15-count lawsuit includes claims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and civil theft. Plaintiffs seek at least $42 million (£31.9 million) in compensatory damages, additional damages, return of fees, and a receiver. For retirees, the immediate question is whether cash obligations can be met or savings will remain tied to assets they cannot readily sell.