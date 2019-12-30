The members of the British royal family are said to have a busy life devoted to multiple social and charitable causes. All of them are committed to serve the public and attend hundreds of engagements every year, across the world. However, there is one royal who stands out by fulfilling the most engagements this yea, and he is Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and Prince of Wales has emerged as the most hardworking royal of the year 2019. According to Times, Princes Charles, 71, outshined his sister Princess Anne by attending 521 public engagements. As for Princess Royal, who held the title of the Busiest Royal of 2017, attended 506 engagements this year.

As per the report, the sum total of 3,567 engagements was fulfilled by the members of the British royal family. Out of which, the queen's youngest child Prince Edward attended 308 engagements and Prince Andrew, who has stepped back from his royal duties in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein scandal, attended 274 engagements. As for the queen herself, the 93-year-old monarch was present for 295 functions.

Since the mid-90s, the queen and her husband Prince Philip have reduced the number of public events they attend. With their growing age, change is inevitable. However, the four siblings have stepped forward to share the work with their parents.

Charles, who is the next in line to the succession of the British throne undertook some memorable royal tours this year. He visited Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. Along with his wife Camilla,the Duchess of Cornwall, he marked the tenth visit to India and then headed to New Zealand.

It is said that the data was compiled by Times reader Tim O'Donovan, who has been monitoring the royal family's public engagements since 1979.

In other news, Charles has confirmed that Prince Philip is recovering and feeling much better. According to The Sun, Charles addressed a crowd of about 1500 people on Sunday morning in Sandringham as he was heading to attend church service. During their meet and greet, he was asked about the health of his father, who was recently discharged from the hospital. And he confirmed that the 98-year-old Prince of Edinburgh is feeling "much better."