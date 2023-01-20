"Wanted: Dead" is an upcoming action-adventure, hack-and-slash game developed by Soleil Game Studios and published by 110 Industries. Soleil is known razor-sharp focus on stylish action as highlighted in its previous projects such as "Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time," "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," and "Ninjala" so fans are understandably excited about the level of action the upcoming "Wanted: Dead" is expected to offer.

'Wanted: Dead' release date, platforms

Fans won't have to wait for long for the "Wanted: Dead" release date to arrive. The upcoming title is set to launch on February 14, 2023.

The game will be made available for multiple gaming platforms. These include the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

'Wanted: Dead' has 50-plus finisher moves

A new "Wanted: Dead" trailer was recently released that showcased the game's more than 50 finishing moves. "When you have to kill, do it in style," the trailer stated.

The 50-plus finishers took over 100 hours of motion capture by a group of stuntmen, promising an experience similar to the stunts seen in John Wick, according to GameRant. These finishing moves will be varied and context-specific. There are finishers unique to certain enemies, environmental fatalities, and situational kills.

Weapon Customization

Players can pick up weapons and ammo from their defeated enemies. What might interest fans even further is that firearms are customizable. For instance, Stone's Rifle, which the protagonist Hannah Stone gets from the start, can have its magazine, barrel, sight, and stock modified in a variety of ways. These modifications can affect the weapon's magazine capacity, reload speed, accuracy, and recoil, according to gamingbolt.com.

'Wanted: Dead' system requirements

For PC players, the game's system requirements include an Intel Core i5 2500K, 8 GB RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1060. However, the game's recommended requirements include an Intel Core i7 2700K, 16 GB RAM and an RTX 2060. The file size is still unknown, but the publication recommends at least 50 GB of disk space for installation.