Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed a second instalment of Hogwarts Legacy in its Q2 2026 shareholder letter, dated 6 August 2026. The company included the project in an expanding games pipeline, but did not announce a release date, platforms, developer or story details. It also did not give the sequel an official title, so 'Hogwarts Legacy 2' is used here as shorthand for the confirmed follow-up.

The original Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game set in the 1800s wizarding world. Warner Bros. Games says players begin as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Avalanche Software developed the game, which Warner Bros. Games published under its Portkey Games label.

On 17 December 2025, Warner Bros. Games announced that Hogwarts Legacy had sold more than 40 million units worldwide.

Warner Bros. Adds Hogwarts Legacy Sequel to Its Expanding Games Line-Up

Warner Bros. Discovery says games remain an important growth lever for its Studios segment. It expects games to contribute more meaningfully to segment profitability as its pipeline expands. The company specifically names the second instalment of Hogwarts Legacy in that pipeline.

The same passage describes a wider investment strategy. Warner Bros. Discovery says LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and Game of Thrones: Dragonfire were the first launches under its refocused approach. That strategy centres on four key '$1 billion+' franchises, with investment concentrated on fewer, higher-conviction titles. The letter does not identify all four franchises or say the Hogwarts Legacy sequel is one of them.

The letter leaves basic production questions unanswered. It does not name the studio responsible for the sequel or confirm whether Avalanche Software will return. Nor does it identify the protagonist, describe gameplay features or specify the setting. Its reference places the game in the company's pipeline but does not reveal how far development has progressed.

The Marauders Era Emerges as a Potential Direction for Hogwarts Legacy 2

The official Harry Potter website identifies the Marauders as James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew. They were four Gryffindor students who attended Hogwarts together. The group created the Marauder's Map, an enchanted object that shows people's locations around the school.

The same official account says the four taught themselves to become unregistered Animagi to accompany Lupin during his monthly werewolf transformations. They were known as Moony, Padfoot, Wormtail and Prongs.

The official website says James and Sirius first met aboard the Hogwarts Express. They shared a carriage with Lily Evans and Severus Snape. A game set during their school years could draw on this established history, but that remains a hypothetical direction.

That possibility should not be confused with an announcement. Warner Bros. Discovery's shareholder letter makes no mention of the Marauders, the map, Animagi or their Hogwarts-era relationships. It does not say whether the sequel will revisit the original game's 1800s setting or move to another period.

For now, the confirmed news is limited to a second Hogwarts Legacy instalment appearing in Warner Bros. Discovery's games pipeline. A Marauders-era story remains a possibility raised by the franchise's established history, not a confirmed direction for the sequel.