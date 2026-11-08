Sony has warned that memory prices for next‑generation hardware could stay high and supplies tight through 2027, but the company is still refusing to say when a PlayStation 6 might launch, despite fresh speculation about a possible 2028 release.

At a financial briefing in Japan on Thursday, 5 November, Sony told investors it had aligned memory supplies with projected hardware sales for the financial year beginning April 2027, yet it stopped short of naming which consoles were covered or confirming any timetable for its next platform.

The update lands days before the PlayStation 5's sixth anniversary on 12 November. Earlier generations have broadly arrived six or seven years apart, leading some analysts to predict a 2027 successor. Sony has not endorsed that schedule.

Sony's Memory Moves Keep Playstation 6 Timing Unclear

Memory is becoming more expensive as demand from AI infrastructure puts pressure on semiconductor supplies. For console manufacturers, higher component costs can affect both production budgets, and the price consumers ultimately pay.

At earnings briefing on 8 May, Sony Group Corporation president and CEO Hiroki Totoki said the company had not decided when to launch or how to price its next-generation platform. Sony's published earnings Q&A summary warned that memory prices could remain elevated and supplies tight through 2027.

The company said it was examining options ranging from cost reductions to different sales strategies and business models. None amounted to an announced PlayStation 6 launch date or a decision to postpone one.

Sony's 5 November earnings transcript offers a more current picture. Following discussions with suppliers, it said memory quantities had been aligned with its projected hardware sales for the financial year beginning April 2027.

That is a supply-planning update, not a PlayStation 6 production announcement. Sony did not identify which console models its projections covered or suggest that every risk had disappeared.

The company also said it intended to make progress preparing its next-generation platform. Meanwhile, monthly active PlayStation accounts reached 127 million in September, up 7% year on year. That measures platform activity rather than demand for future hardware.

Why 2028 Still Dominates Playstation 6 Rumours

The 2028 speculation has another source beyond component prices. On 1 July, Sony announced it would stop producing physical discs for newly released PlayStation games from January 2028. Games released before then would not be affected.

Speaking to Game File after that announcement, Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls argued that the policy made a PlayStation 6 launch before 2028 unlikely. His view remains an industry forecast, not an official Sony release window.

The disc decision has also prompted questions about the next console's design and compatibility with older games. Sony has not confirmed whether its successor will feature a disc drive or how it might support existing physical collections.

Digital‑Only Future Raises Questions for Playstation 6

Some customers have objected to the digital-only policy for new games. On Sony's official blog, one commenter wrote, 'I might have to pass on the PS6,' citing the importance of physical media for preservation. Such reactions cannot establish how many buyers might actually leave PlayStation.

Sony says the policy reflects growing consumer preference for digital purchases, while continuing to offer digital games through retailers and its online store.

Microsoft has offered a glimpse of the competition. Its next-generation Xbox project, codenamed Project Helix, is designed to support console and PC games, with early hardware expected to reach developers in 2027. Microsoft has not announced a consumer launch date.