Matthew Macfadyen has been cast as Lord Voldemort in Audible's new 'Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions', becoming the latest actor to play J.K. Rowling's Dark Lord in a major adaptation of the book series.

The Emmy-winning 'Succession' star, who also appears in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', will voice Voldemort alongside an all-star cast that includes Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed as Severus Snape and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.

While Ralph Fiennes portrayed Voldemort in Warner Bros.' films, Macfadyen will lead a fresh audio take on the character.

From Period Dramas to Prestige Television

Born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Matthew Macfadyen built his career through performances on stage, television and film after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

He first rose to international prominence in 2005 when he starred opposite Keira Knightley as the brooding Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's adaptation of 'Pride & Prejudice'. Although the role remains one of his best-known performances, Macfadyen has often admitted he initially felt 'miscast' as Jane Austen's romantic hero.

Over the following two decades, he established himself as one of Britain's working actors across drama and thriller, appearing in projects including 'Spooks', 'Ripper Street', 'Quiz' and 'Stonehouse'.

'Succession' Made Him a Global Star

Macfadyen's career reached another level when he joined HBO's drama 'Succession'.

As Tom Wambsgans, the ambitious yet often awkward executive married into the Roy family, he delivered a performance that developed from comic relief into a central figure in the story, culminating in Macfadyen winning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The increased profile played a part in Macfadyen's casting as the TVA official Mr. Paradox in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

His portrayal of Tom showed an ability to move between vulnerability, menace and dry wit. These are qualities many fans believe could suit Lord Voldemort.

Entering the Wizarding World

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Macfadyen's next major role will see him voice the Dark Lord across Audible's 'Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions'.

The productions feature more than 100 actors and are designed as fully dramatised audio adaptations of all seven novels, complete with music, immersive sound design and a large-scale approach.

The first instalments are scheduled to begin releasing later this year, with the remaining books arriving over the following months.

Although Macfadyen will not appear on screen, he will be tasked with presenting one of fiction's most recognisable villains.

Ralph Fiennes' performance defined Voldemort for many filmgoers. Before him, Richard Bremmer portrayed the Dark Lord in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', while several actors played younger versions of Tom Riddle throughout the film franchise.

Macfadyen now has the opportunity to create his own interpretation using only his voice. Without visual effects or makeup, he will rely entirely on vocal performance, a contrast with Fiennes' screen version.

A Different Kind of Voldemort

Unlike the films, the audio editions promise to explore every chapter of Rowling's novels in greater detail.

That means Macfadyen's Voldemort will not simply appear during the series' climactic moments. Instead, listeners will hear Tom Riddle's rise, his influence over the wizarding world and the psychological elements that shaped him as an antagonist.

Because the productions remain close to the original books, Macfadyen will have more material to explore than previous screen adaptations.

More Than One 'Harry Potter' Project

Macfadyen's casting comes as the Wizarding World continues across multiple formats.

Separately, HBO is developing its live-action 'Harry Potter' television series, which will adapt one novel per season. That project has a different cast and creative team and is unrelated to Audible's productions. The television adaptation is currently scheduled to premiere globally on HBO Max on 25 December 2026.

For Macfadyen, the focus is on bringing Voldemort to life through audio storytelling.

After roles as Mr. Darcy, Tom Wambsgans, Mr. Paradox and a range of dramatic characters, the British actor is now taking on one of his darkest roles. Whether his interpretation of the Dark Lord becomes as well known as Ralph Fiennes' remains to be seen, but fans will soon hear Macfadyen voice one of the Wizarding World's most feared names in a new format.