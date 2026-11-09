Two new books set in the Harry Potter universe are scheduled to arrive in February 2027, giving fans another opportunity to revisit Hogwarts just weeks after HBO's television adaptation makes its debut.

Published by Bloomsbury Children's Books, Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall and Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley will expand the illustrated character-guide collection. Both titles credit J.K. Rowling as author and are designed to introduce younger readers to some of the wizarding world's most recognisable characters.

However, fans expecting two new novels or a continuation of Harry's story should be aware that the books are companion guides rather than new fictional adventures.

What Are the Two New 'Harry Potter' Books About?

The first release focuses on Professor Minerva McGonagall, Hogwarts' strict but caring Transfiguration teacher and head of Gryffindor House.

Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall, illustrated by Natalie Smillie, explores some of the character's most memorable moments throughout the original series. Readers can discover why she buys Harry his first broomstick, which animal she can transform into and what it means to be a Hatstall.

The second book turns its attention to the mischievous Weasley twins. Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley, illustrated by Helen Brady, revisits their famous pranks, knowledge of Hogwarts' secret passages and the magical inventions that eventually helped them establish Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley.

According to Bloomsbury, the illustrated guides combine memorable story moments, quotations and interesting details. They are aimed particularly at younger readers discovering the franchise, although established fans can also enjoy revisiting familiar characters and spotting details from the original books.

When Will the New Harry Potter Books Be Released?

Both titles are scheduled for publication on 23 February 2027.

The books are part of the Pocket Potters – Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories collection, which previously introduced illustrated guides featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Hagrid and Dobby.

The new additions continue the collection's character-focused approach, offering compact introductions to individual figures rather than retelling the seven novels from beginning to end.

Bloomsbury's listings confirm that both books will be published as hardbacks by Bloomsbury Children's Books, with Natalie Smillie illustrating the McGonagall edition and Helen Brady working on the Weasley twins' guide.

How Do the Books Connect to HBO's Harry Potter Series?

The publication schedule comes as the franchise prepares for another major moment. HBO's new adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day, 25 December 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

The first season will revisit the beginning of Rowling's bestselling story, introducing a new generation of viewers to Harry's discovery of the wizarding world and his arrival at Hogwarts.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry, with Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout portraying Ron Weasley. The wider cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

The television adaptation is being developed as a long-term retelling of the original books, with Rowling serving as an executive producer.

Are the New 'Harry Potter' Books Original Novels?

Despite headlines describing the announcements as two new Harry Potter books by Rowling, the upcoming releases should not be confused with a new novel or an eighth instalment in the original series.

The Pocket Potters titles are illustrated companion guides based on characters and events already established in the books. They offer additional ways to explore the existing wizarding world rather than introducing a new storyline.

With the HBO adaptation approaching its Christmas premiere and the two illustrated guides arriving in February 2027, the coming months are shaping up to be another busy period for the franchise.

For fans, the releases offer a chance to revisit two beloved corners of Hogwarts, even if they do not represent the long-awaited return of Harry Potter in a brand-new novel.