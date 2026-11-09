Two new Harry Potter character guides featuring Professor McGonagall and Fred and George Weasley are scheduled for release in Britain on 23 February 2027. Publisher Bloomsbury has confirmed the titles as additions to its illustrated Pocket Potters collection, rather than new novels or sequels by J.K. Rowling.

The original seven-book Harry Potter series concluded with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'. The latest guides instead revisit established characters through familiar scenes, quotations and details from the books, with younger readers particularly in mind.

Professor McGonagall Takes Centre Stage

Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall turns its attention to Hogwarts' Transfiguration teacher and head of Gryffindor House. Bloomsbury's description highlights her ability to transform into a cat, her role in arranging Harry's Nimbus 2000 broomstick and the meaning of a Hatstall, a term associated with the Sorting Hat.

The 32-page hardback is illustrated by Natalie Smillie. Rather than presenting a previously untold adventure, it offers a compact introduction to a character whose stern manner often concealed her loyalty to Harry and his friends.

The distinction is important amid claims that the 2027 publications represent fresh instalments in Rowling's fantasy series. Bloomsbury describes the books as illustrated mini-guides containing existing story moments and information, not original novels that continue the plot.

Fred and George Weasley Get a Prank-Filled Guide

The companion volume, Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley, follows the prank-loving twins whose exploits became a memorable part of Hogwarts life. The publisher raises questions about how the brothers know the castle's secret passages and introduces readers to Canary Creams, one of their magical joke products.

Helen Brady illustrates the twins' 32-page guide. Fred and George are also known for establishing Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley, a venture that reflected their talent for turning schoolboy mischief into a business.

The twins' humour provides a contrast to McGonagall's classroom authority. Yet both books share the same purpose: helping readers rediscover familiar characters through artwork and details drawn from the established stories.

Bloomsbury says the guides also contain small visual details for readers to spot. That approach gives older fans something to revisit while keeping the material accessible to children encountering the books for the first time.

Earlier Pocket Potters volumes featured Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Hagrid and Dobby. The February titles continue that collection rather than inaugurate another publishing series.

Release Dates, Prices and Credits for 2027 Guides

Bloomsbury lists the McGonagall guide and the Weasley twins' edition for 23 February 2027. Each carries a recommended UK price of £10, although the publisher is currently advertising a £7 pre-order price.

US retailers list Scholastic hardback editions for 2 March 2027, a date that should be treated as a retailer listing rather than a separate announcement from Scholastic.

Bloomsbury credits J.K. Rowling as the author of both guides, alongside Smillie and Brady as illustrators. Those credits do not establish that Rowling personally announced the releases or wrote new fiction for either book.

The publications are separate from HBO's forthcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. Pottermore Publishing has also said more Pocket Potters character guides are planned for 2027, although it has not named further characters or confirmed additional dates.