Transgender rights protesters gathered outside London's new flagship 'Harry Potter' shop on Oxford Street as it opened on Wednesday, 4 November, bringing renewed attention to the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling's views on gender identity.

Demonstrators carried signs reading 'protect trans lives' and 'stop funding trans erasure', while chanting 'trans rights are human rights' through megaphones. Their protest took place as fans queued to enter the new store, which is the largest official 'Harry Potter' retail destination in the UK.

The demonstration comes as the franchise prepares for another major moment, with HBO's television adaptation of Rowling's bestselling books scheduled to premiere at Christmas 2026.

Protesters Challenge Fans Outside New 'Harry Potter' Store

Reports differed on the size of the demonstration, with one outlet estimating that approximately 16 people attended, while another counted six protesters directly outside the entrance. Protesters urged shoppers to reconsider spending money on the franchise because of Rowling's public positions on transgender issues.

One activist, identified as West, said the demonstration was intended to ensure transgender people had an opportunity to make their voices heard.

The group also encouraged fans waiting to enter the shop to reconsider supporting the franchise. One protester reportedly said, 'You should not be reading Harry Potter to your children and then bringing them to this store.'

The demonstration remained outside as visitors continued entering the shop. Some fans reportedly waited for up to two hours to explore the new attraction.

What Is Inside the New Oxford Street 'Harry Potter' Shop?

Located at The Ribbon development at 134-140 Oxford Street, the 21,000-square-foot flagship occupies two floors and features several recognisable elements from the wizarding world.

Visitors can explore a full-sized recreation of the Knight Bus, the triple-decker vehicle featured in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, as well as a recreation of the Leaky Cauldron.

The store also offers exclusive merchandise and interactive experiences, including a Hogwarts Bear Ceremony, where shoppers can discover which Hogwarts house their Harry Potter teddy bear belongs to.

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the original film franchise, was among the first visitors to explore the shop before its official opening.

Speaking about the experience, Felton said: 'I can't believe the attention to detail here, it takes me right back to set.' He also described the location as a special place for fans, adding that he was excited for visitors to see it.

J.K. Rowling Controversy Continues To Follow Franchise

The protest reflects the ongoing disagreement surrounding Rowling's public comments about gender identity and transgender rights.

The author has repeatedly defended her gender-critical views, arguing that legal protections based on biological sex are important to women's rights. Her position has prompted criticism from transgender advocates, as well as calls for boycotts of projects connected to the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Rowling is an executive producer on HBO's upcoming television adaptation, meaning the debate has also extended to the new series and its cast.

A petition organised by the Good Law Project has reportedly attracted more than 11,000 signatures calling for Oxford Street's planned Harry Potter-themed Christmas lights display to be cancelled. Critics argue that the promotional partnership could financially benefit Rowling and make transgender Londoners feel unwelcome.

The lights are scheduled to be switched on on 9 November, with the display forming part of the wider promotional activity surrounding the television adaptation.

When Does HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series Premiere?

The new HBO adaptation, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is scheduled to debut at Christmas 2026.

The eight-episode first season will revisit the opening story of Rowling's book series, following Harry's discovery of the wizarding world and his arrival at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

With the flagship shop now open and the television adaptation approaching its debut, the franchise is once again attracting considerable public attention. However, the Oxford Street demonstration shows that enthusiasm for the wizarding world continues to exist alongside an ongoing debate about the author and the implications of financially supporting the franchise.