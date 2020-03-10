After failing to meet sales targets with "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" in 2018, Activision was prompted to rework its next installment to please its fans. The former did not even ship with a single-player campaign, which most players found took away from the experience. Thus, the game studio apparently attempted to recapture the essence of the franchise when it released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Reception for the 2019 release was mostly favourable with players and journalists praising its mature storytelling and robust multiplayer gameplay. Now, the developers are introducing a free-to-play battle royale mode called "Call of Duty: Warzone."

The rising popularity of games such as "Fortnite," "PUBG," and "Apex Legends" show that the genre is quite successful. As such, the publisher is attempting to cash in on the hype that will hopefully build up into an e-sports franchise down the line. Similar to Epic Games and Electronic Arts, which offered their titles for free, "Warzone" does not require any purchase to get started.

Those who have played "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" know that this is the not the first battle royale mode for the franchise. However, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is the series' first free-to-play offering on major platforms. The game will launch for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Tuesday. Unlike its predecessor's 100-player matches, it will boast support for a staggering 150 players in a single match, reports GameSpot.

Prior to the surprise announcement, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players supposedly found hints of the battle royale game mode from the game's Season 2 opening cinematic. Moreover, several leaks likewise hinted at its eventual arrival before the official announcement. While the game will be a free download for anyone, those who own a copy of the latest installment can download the game earlier at 8 p.m. PT, while the rest can do so by 12 p.m. PT.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" will feature two game modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. While the latter might be familiar for most gamers, the former presents a different objective. It will be a race to collect the most cash by fulfilling contracts found in-match. Recon Contracts is similar to the franchise's Domination Mode, while Scavenger Contracts requires players to locate and secure supply boxes. Moreover, money can also be looted from other players. The estimated download size should clock in at around 18 GB to 22 GB, while the map will focus on Verdansk.