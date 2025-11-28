A shocking and chaotic new chapter has taken place in Hollywood's ongoing legal battle involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. According to recent reports, Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Baldoni in a tense and emotional meeting over claims that Baldoni had 'fat-shamed' Lively.

Allegedly present during the showdown were fellow stars Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, who are both now reportedly listed as potential witnesses in the case. The dispute stems from the original lawsuit filed by Lively that accuses Baldoni of harassment and inappropriate behaviour on the set of their film, creating one of the most talked-about controversies in Hollywood in 2025.

What the Blake Lively Feud is Actually About

The root of this highly contentious conflict lies reportedly in the production of the film It Ends With Us, in which Lively stars and Baldoni serves as director and co-lead. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and other misconduct by Baldoni and associated parties. She claimed that Baldoni allegedly made inappropriate remarks about her and pressured her in a toxic environment, which led to a lot of back-and-forth between the two.

Among the specific allegations is that Baldoni asked Lively's fitness trainer how much she weighed. As per reports, Lively's camp is taking this alleged request as part of a pattern of body-shaming. Baldoni, for his part, denied these accusations. He maintained that his query was made in good faith and for practical reasons as he reportedly wanted to ensure he could safely rehearse a lifting scene with Lively, given his history of back injuries.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a full-blown legal war. Baldoni responded with a countersuit, claiming defamation and arguing that Lively and her team manipulated public perception to ruin his career. He alleged that Lively's lawsuit was an attempt by powerful celebrities to wrest control of the film and damage his reputation.

While Baldoni's countersuit, with a $400 million (approximately £302 million) claim, has since been dismissed, the main lawsuit filed by Lively remains active as per reports.

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman as Alleged Witnesses

According to reports, the exchange between Reynolds and Baldoni occurred on 25 April 2023. Reynolds is said to have 'unloaded' on Baldoni, calling his words 'horrible' and 'inappropriate.' Witnesses described the atmosphere as tense, with Baldoni's camp later calling the exchange humiliating. Baldoni said he felt compelled to apologise, with the confrontation leaving him in tears. Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift were said to be present.

Both Swift and Jackman have reportedly been named as potential witnesses due to their presence at the meeting. Their representatives have not publicly commented on the matter as of this writing. Meanwhile, Swift's camp has previously attempted to clarify her involvement in the film, stating that her only contribution was granting permission for the use of one of her songs in the soundtrack and that she was not otherwise involved in the film's production or creative decisions.

For many fans of these big Hollywood celebrities, the alleged presence of two such major stars adds weight to Lively's claims, turning what might have been a private dispute into a very public drama. Given the trial date in March 2026, the testimonies of Swift and Jackman could prove critical though it remains to be seen whether they will be called to the stand or whether their testimony will influence the course of the lawsuit.