Morgan Geyser, the now-23-year-old involved in the infamous 2014 Slender Man stabbing, was captured in a dramatic bodycam footage uttering a haunting admission to police after her detention in Posen, Illinois, nearly 24 hours after she allegedly fled her Wisconsin group home.

After cutting off her ankle monitor, Geyser disappeared from her supervised facility in Madison on the evening of 22 November 2025. Police say she was last seen by staff around 8:00 p.m. in the company of 43-year-old Charly Mecca, a transgender acquaintance she met at church. According to Posen, Illinois, law enforcement, the pair then travelled by bus to the Chicago area.

Arrest Footage Reveals Disturbing Confession

In footage released by the Posen Police Department, officers found Geyser and Mecca sleeping on a pavement behind a Thornton's truck stop. When asked for her name, Geyser initially refused to identify herself, giving a false one instead. After further questioning, she broke down: 'I did something really wrong. She didn't...she doesn't know what I did,' she told officers.

She finally disclosed her identity only after repeated pressure. 'Trust me, that's my name. I didn't want to give it to you, you'll see why in a second,' she said, according to bodycam transcripts. Police later confirmed her identity as Morgan Geyser, wanted in Wisconsin for escape.

Escape Raises Questions Over Supervision

According to Madison Police, Geyser removed her Department of Corrections GPS bracelet on Saturday night, though the Department first realised the monitoring device had 'malfunctioned' only after nearly two hours. The group home reportedly failed to notify police until 12 hours later.

After her re-arrest, she was held in Cook County, Illinois, pending an extradition hearing back to Wisconsin. Authorities have indicated that prosecutors may seek to revoke her conditional release and return her to institutional care.

A Troubled Past: The Slender Man Stabbing

Geyser first made headlines in 2014, when she and her friend Anissa Weier, both aged 12 at the time, lured their classmate Payton Leutner into the woods during a sleepover and stabbed her 19 times. The two later told investigators they acted to earn the favour of a fictional internet character, 'Slender Man.'

In 2018, Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, but was later found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She was committed to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, initially for up to 40 years, under intensive psychiatric care.

In January 2025, following testimony from three expert psychiatrists, a Wisconsin judge granted Geyser conditional release to a group home. During these proceedings, court records noted a shift in her identity, with Ms Geyser using male pronouns and identifying as a transgender man at the time.

Posen Police Department, Posen. 4,359 likes · 2,491 talking about this · 78 were here. Welcome to the Official Posen Police Department Facebook Page.

Controversy Over Her Release

Geyser's release plan was deeply contested. Prosecutors and state health officials raised alarm over her private communications and reading materials during her institutionalisation. Specifically, she had concealed her reading of a novel with dark themes, one about murder and illicit organ trafficking. She was found to have been communicating with a collector of 'murder memorabilia,' including her own violent sketches.

A judge ultimately concluded she was not hiding anything and authorised the release to a group home. But just months later, her disappearance raised urgent questions about whether she had truly stabilised.

More Than Just A Runaway

Geyser's arrest was not without its own emotional drama. In the bodycam video, she pleads with police to let her say goodbye to Mecca, whom she claimed 'did not know' about her escape. Officers told her they would make that possible, but she insisted she would never see her again. 'No, I won't...because I did something bad. Let me say goodbye,' she said.

For Mecca, the situation cut deep. In a later interview, she stated that Geyser fled because she feared the group home would restrict her visits. 'She sobbed ... 'They'll take away our visitation. Charly, please...you're my best friend,' Mecca told reporters.

Geyser's scheduled extradition hearing in Cook County could decide whether she returns to court-mandated supervised care or is recommitted to a psychiatric institution. State authorities have signalled their intention to challenge her release, arguing that her escape reflects an ongoing danger to herself or others.

The Leutner family, whose daughter survived the brutal attack, was reportedly made aware only after her disappearance became public, reigniting wounds from the stabbing that first brought her into the national spotlight.

During custody, she alluded to the gravity of her crime. Six years on, the haunting legacy of that woodland night still resonates.