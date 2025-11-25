Kash Patel and Kristi Noem are facing criticism after attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on 22 November. The FBI Director and the Homeland Security Secretary appeared on the event carpet at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit during a weekend marked by mounting scrutiny over their travel spending.

Their appearance drew swift backlash online, as users questioned why two senior officials under investigation for costly government travel chose to attend a high-profile race. Many asked how they travelled to Nevada and whether public funds were involved.

The questions quickly spread across social platforms and fueled renewed calls for accountability.

Patel, Noem Enjoy Vegas Grand Prix Amid Backlash

Both officials arrived in Las Vegas on 22 November for the Formula One event. They toured the paddock and visited the McLaren garage. They also posed on the carpet beside a life-size pink LEGO Cadillac, which had become one of the weekend's most shared images. They were seen walking with Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Noem spoke briefly at the venue. She said the race was 'a fantastic event to celebrate not just these drivers and teams but also the great competition F1 is', as per Reuters.

Patel also engaged with on-site media. He said Formula One was 'one of the greatest sports' and added that he would 'have to see how they do' when asked about supporting Cadillac next year.

Crowds at the venue reacted differently. One attendee shouted at Patel to release 'the Epstein files already'. The moment was caught on camera and later circulated on social media.

Netizens Slam Patel, Noem for Attending Vegas Grand Prix

The online outrage grew shortly after images from the event were published. Critics focused on what they saw as poor judgement at a time when both officials face scrutiny over previous travel decisions.

One widely shared post said, 'Nice, taxpayers paid for another private jet trip and vacation for Kristi Noem and Kash Patel. Vegas Grand Prix baby!'

Another user questioned Patel's frequent public appearances. The post said, 'I cannot remember a time in my life where the acting FBI director was so present in the media and not in a work capacity. This dude is doing everything but his actual job'.

The criticism centred on concerns that both officials might again have used government resources for trips unrelated to official duties. Questions about how they travelled to Las Vegas became one of the most discussed issues online throughout the weekend.

Why Taxpayers Are Furious With FBI Director, DHS Secretary

Public anger did not emerge overnight. Patel has already faced reports that he used a government jet to fly to Pennsylvania to watch a performance by Alexis Wilkins. The flight logs triggered intense scrutiny in October.

He later responded online and said attacks against Wilkins were harmful. He wrote that such criticism 'jeopardises our safety'. Former FBI agent Christopher O'Leary also criticised Patel's conduct.

He said the use of SWAT-qualified agents for personal protection was 'indicative of his lack of leadership experience, judgement and humility'.

Noem has also faced questions about her travel decisions. A House Appropriations letter dated 18 October revealed concerns over her department's plan to acquire two Gulfstream G700 jets costing $200 million (£152.46 million).

Lawmakers Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood wrote that the procurement suggested her 'first priority is your own comfort'. They demanded documents relating to the acquisition.

These controversies shaped public reaction to their Las Vegas appearance. Many felt the Grand Prix trip showed a continued pattern of questionable judgement at a time when both agencies face budget and operational pressures.