Travis L Turner, the 46-year-old head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was listed as a missing person by the Virginia State Police earlier this week. He was last seen on 20 November 2025 and reportedly last spotted around the woods near his home in Appalachia, a town situated in the rugged terrain of Wise County.

Law enforcement eventually launched a wide search operation. The Virginia State Police (VSP) sent out its K-9 units, drones, and search-and-rescue teams to comb the dense forests and rugged terrain around Coach Turner's residence. However, despite these extensive efforts, they still failed to find the prominent Union High football mentor.

Serious Criminal Allegations Emerge After the 'Vanishing Act'

At the height of the investigation, the missing person case involving Turner took a dramatic turn when the local police suddenly issued 10 arrest warrants against the coach. Consequently, he is now a wanted man who is on the run for five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Law enforcement said more charges may be filed as several potential offences are still under review, according to WJLA News. These new developments have significantly shifted the direction of the investigation, and Turner is no longer regarded solely as a missing person but as a possible fugitive.

Two Coaches, Two Scandals in Union High School

Turner is now the second coach at Union High School to face allegations related to child sexual offences, with these cases occurring within just two years. The recurrence of such serious accusations has now raised concerns about oversight and safeguarding within the school's athletics programmes.

In 2023, Timothy Lee Meador, then a teacher and coach at the school, was charged with three felony charges—one count of child solicitation and two counts of indecent liberties. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of serious sexual offences with a child, highlighting a troubling pattern of misconduct among school staff entrusted with student safety.

The Ripple Effects of Allegations

Coach Turner's case has raised significant alarms in the community about safeguarding in youth sports. Coaches carry tremendous trust and influence, and when serious allegations emerge—especially involving minors—they underscore systemic risks. The fact that Turner was under investigation for such disturbing crimes while heading a prominent high school team has ignited calls for stricter supervision and more comprehensive background checks.

This unexpected situation has shaken Union High School and the Wise County community. A coach once celebrated in his community now faces serious scrutiny—and the impact may reach far past the stadium and into the wider town.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jay Edwards has stepped in as head coach following Turner's disappearance. Despite the loss of their longtime leader, the Union High football team has rallied under Edwards' guidance, winning their playoff game against Graham High School 12-0 and continuing to push forward. The Bears remain determined to preserve their undefeated streak, holding an impressive 12‑0 record for the regular season.

Public Appeal and Ongoing Search Efforts

The Virginia State Police are urging anyone with information about Travis Turner to come forward immediately. They have set up a dedicated tip line at 540‑444‑7788 for those who may have seen or heard from the coach since his disappearance. Authorities are asking the public's assistance in locating Turner as quickly as possible, emphasising that even small pieces of information could be crucial to the ongoing investigation.