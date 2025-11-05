More than 200 employees of Transport for London (TfL) are at risk of deportation following an unexpected change to the UK's skilled worker visa regulations.

The sudden policy shift has prompted protests outside Parliament and urgent calls for intervention from London's mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Government Removes Job Categories from Sponsorship List

According to Caroline Russell AM, representing the Green Party in the London Assembly, TfL staff recruited under the previous immigration system are now 'left in limbo' after the Home Office unexpectedly removed their job categories from the list eligible for sponsorship. Many face losing their right to remain in the UK within weeks.

The change comes after the Home Office's revised skilled worker visa policy, introduced earlier this summer, which raised salary thresholds and eliminated certain public service and transport roles from the list of eligible jobs. Employees who joined TfL after 2022, often through graduate or student routes, were awaiting sponsorship approval when the law was abruptly altered.

Workers Describe Their Contributions and Frustration

At a rally organised by their union, affected workers shared their stories, emphasising that they have paid taxes, supported families, and followed all legal requirements — only to be told their roles no longer qualify for sponsorship.

Emmanuel, a TfL worker facing removal, explained: 'When I came to this country, my first child was three and my second was one. Now my son is four and autistic. The care he gets here is better than back home. We've spent nearly £30,000 on visas, taxes, and rent — all out of pocket. We take nothing from the system.'

He added: 'We just want the government to see that we've contributed. We came here legally, work hard, and deserve to stay.'

Impact of Policy Change

The Home Office's new policy, effective from July, increased the salary threshold for sponsorship and removed several roles—including many in transport and public services—from the list of eligible occupations. Employees who arrived after 2022, especially those who entered on graduate or student visas, were caught in limbo as their sponsorship applications were left incomplete.

A TfL staff member, who arrived in 2022, described the situation: 'We got our jobs in good faith. We passed probation, paid taxes, and waited for sponsorship. Then, with just three weeks' notice, the government announced our roles no longer qualified. We did everything right, and now our lives are on hold.'

He explained that employees have 'no recourse to public funds,' yet contribute thousands annually in taxes and visa fees. 'Imagine being invited into someone's house, following all their rules, then suddenly being told to leave,' he said.

Financial and Personal Toll

Another worker, Abi, recounted how they had planned their lives based on the previous immigration framework, only to see the rules change repeatedly. 'We came as students, finished our master's degrees, and switched to work routes legally,' he said. ''Each time the government changed the rules, we adjusted — we met the new salary thresholds, we got promoted. Then they just deleted our job category from the list altogether. We had three weeks to find new careers. It's impossible.'

Many affected workers have invested their life savings into visa renewals and dependents' fees. Some have been in the UK for over five years, with children born or raised here.

Political and Union Response

London Assembly Member Caroline Russell has called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to press the Home Office for an immediate review. She warned that deportations would 'cause immense hardship and disrupt essential transport services.'

In a statement, she said: 'These are Londoners who work hard, pay their taxes, and keep the city running. The government's sudden decision to change the visa rules without consultation is unjust and deeply inhumane.'

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and RMT have also joined calls for the Home Office to grant visa extensions while new sponsorship arrangements are negotiated. Protesters plan further demonstrations outside Parliament and the Department for Transport later this month.

Workers Demand Fairness, Not Charity

For those facing removal, the uncertainty is devastating. Emmanuel told the crowd: 'We're not asking for charity. We just want fairness — to stay in the country we've worked for and to keep providing for our families.'

The affected workers are set to deliver a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer on November 7th at 2PM, urging more time before deportation proceedings commence.