WearOS is Google's operating system for smart wearables. According to reports making the rounds online, the popular operating system is slated to get Gmail and Google Calendar support.

The search engine giant unveiled its maiden smartwatch dubbed Pixel Watch at the Made by Google 2022 event. Since the Pixel Watch is the company's first-ever smart wearable device, there's still scope for improvement.

So, Google is sparing no effort to improve the software aspect of the smartwatch. According to a new report by 9To5Google, the American tech giant is prepping to bring Gmail and Google Calendar to WearOS operating system.

The Gmail and Google Calendar apps for WearOS are on the verge of receiving a few useful updates. Google smartwatch owners currently rely on the Agenda app for carrying out calendar-related tasks.

However, the Agenda app is not specifically designed to manage such tasks. For instance, the app shows only three days of appointments. Moreover, users can't make any changes to these details.

In other words, the Agenda app doesn't allow users to add new events or modify existing ones. Now, the official application might resolve this problem if it receives appropriate support.

Notably, the source suggests the applications will deliver a "complete" experience. So, it is safe to assume that users will be able to read and reply to emails. Aside from this, more Gmail-like capabilities could be in the offing.

Furthermore, users might be able to add events and tasks to Google Calendar directly from their Pixel Watch. The smartwatch will probably show a comprehensive event and calendar view.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Google has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. We might have to wait for a few months to see whether these features see the light of day.

In the meantime, some first-party apps have undergone a radical overhaul to support WearOS. It will be interesting to see whether the update brings the ability to compose new emails and event creation to the Pixel Watch.