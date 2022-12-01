The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with the Apple M2 chip went official back in June. To those unaware, the M2 chip succeeds Apple's well-received M1 chip, which made its debut in 2020.

The standard MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models use the Apple M2 chip to draw power. Last year, Apple unveiled the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset, but they haven't hit store shelves yet.

In the meantime, an upcoming Apple Mac model has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website. The device's configuration hints at the presence of an Apple M2 Max chip under the hood.

The Apple Mac model spotted on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database scored 1889 points in the website's single-core test. Likewise, the device gained 14586 points in the multi-core test.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing reveals the upcoming Mac has model number 14.6. This is a sign that it might be the much-awaited MacBook Pro (M1 Max) successor.

To recap, Apple launched the MacBook Pro with the M1 Max SoC in October 2021. According to the Geekbench listing, the new Mac features a 12-core processor.

Moreover, this processor has a frequency of 3.54GHz. The listing also reveals the processor has a 128KB L1 instruction cache. Aside from this, the listing suggests the processor has a 4MB L2 cache and 64KB L1 data cache.

Notably, the Apple M1 Max chip comes with a 10-core CPU. The Mac model that passed by the Geekbench website has 96GB of RAM. So, it is safe to assume that the upcoming MacBook Pro variants will be available in up to a whopping 96GB RAM variants.

Also, this memory configuration is 50 per cent more than the RAM available in the current-gen MacBook Pro models. The M1 Max-backed MacBook Pro offers a memory option of up to only 64GB.

The M2 chip delivers decent speed and overall performance. It is fabbed on the 5-nanometer process node and supports 24GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM. Also, it has up to 100GB/s bandwidth.