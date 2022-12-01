The Xiaomi 13 series launch event will not take place on December 1, as previously confirmed. The Chinese consumer electronics giant was originally slated to launch two 13-series smartphones on December 1 in China.

Moreover, Xiaomi had started teasing the new specifications of the 13 series smartphones ahead of launch. However, the company has now announced that the Xiaomi 13 series' China launch has been postponed.

Taking to its official Weibo account, Xiaomi announced the December 1 launch event had been pushed back. However, the smartphone giant did not reveal why the impending launch event was delayed.

As a result, Xiaomi fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the 13 series smartphones. Notably, the company assured its loyal fans that it would announce the new release date soon.

Notably, Xiaomi has a reputation for launching its flagship smartphones by the end of December. So, it is safe to assume that the Xiaomi 13 series is likely to break cover later this month.

In the meantime, key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have surfaced online. The Pro model will reportedly house a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor on the back.

Aside from this, it will feature a rear-mounted 75mm Leica telephoto sensor. However, the vanilla model will get a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera on the back.

The Pro variant sports a 6.73-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The base model, on the other hand, will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro model will have a slightly curved screen, while the vanilla variant will come with a flat-screen. Both handsets will deliver peak brightness of up to 1900 nits.

Under the hood, the 13 series smartphones will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Pro variant will use a 4820mAh battery with 10W reverse wireless charging, 50W wireless charging, and 120W fast charging support.

The vanilla model will draw its juices from a 4500mAh battery. This cell will reportedly support 10W reverse wireless charging, 50W wireless charging, and 67W fast charging.