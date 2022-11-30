Google is reportedly working on a more affordable Pixel 7 series smartphone dubbed the Pixel 7a. As expected, the Pixel 7a will bring a slew of notable upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a.

For instance, the Pixel 7a might sport a high refresh rate display panel. To those unaware, Google still draws flak from Pixel fans for not offering a high refresh rate on the 6a.

So, Google is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to offer a better viewing experience on the upcoming affordable phone. However, the search engine giant has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet.

In the meantime, Smartprix has shared some official-looking Google Pixel 7a renders. The Pixel 7a seems to feature a camera visor with two camera cutouts like the Pixel 7.

Moreover, the LED flash is placed in the same position on the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 smartphones. According to tipster OnLeaks, the phone's dimensions are 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm (10.1mm with the camera bump).

The screen is encompassed by slim bezels, while the chin is slightly thicker. There's a punch-hole cutout at the top-middle of the display to house the selfie camera.

The power and volume rockers are available on the right side, and the SIM tray is placed on the left spine. Likewise, the bottom side houses the speaker grille and USB type-C port.

Aside from this, earlier reports suggest the Pixel 7a will feature a 3.5mm jack. However, this speculation might not turn out to be true since the 3.5mm jack isn't visible in the renders.

Overall, it looks like the Pixel 7a will bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7. Notably, the 7a is expected to sport an FHD+ display from Samsung. This screen will deliver a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In the photography department, the Pixel 7a might get IMX787 and IMX712 camera sensors. Moreover, the handset will reportedly support 5W wireless charging.

Under the hood, it is likely to pack a Google Tensor chip. The handset could get an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Lastly, the 7a might support Bluetooth LE for superior connectivity.

Google might unveil the Pixel 7a in early 2023. The handset will be available in White and Dark Grey colour options if the latest rumours are anything to go by.