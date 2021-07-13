Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continue to fuel romance rumours after they were spotted at the same exclusive party in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 46-year-old "Maleficent" star and the singer were at a private concert for Mustafa. Twitter user @WorldTheWeekend shared a couple of photos, with one showing the "Blinding Lights" singer with a group of friends while the mum-of-six was with her daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.

The Weeknd, Metro Boomin & Angelina Jolie last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/YYxDg1IbO5 — The Weeknd World (@WorldTheWeeknd) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Deuxmoi world claimed that Jolie and The Weeknd were "together" at the bash. The site also shared a separate set of photos of the pair.

It's for work! Her kids were there too. https://t.co/FlQL8ZvVfd — sha. (@thebrattyhun) July 12, 2021

The sighting comes less than two weeks since they first sparked dating rumours on June 30. They were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi separately, but they reportedly spent hours inside the restaurant.

A source suggested that the dinner could have been purely for business purposes only and that nothing romantic is going on. The 31-year-old singer, born Abel Tesfaye, is said to be looking to further his acting career after he appeared in "Uncut Gems" with Adam Sandler.

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner]," the insider told Page Six adding that The Weeknd is "definitely focused on getting to the movie business" and "has the new HBO series he's starring in."

The "After Hours" hitmaker is set to appear in the HBO show "The Idol," which tells the story of a female pop singer and her relationship with a cult leader. The singer co-created the series alongside Reza Fahim and "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson.

However, The Weeknd had not been shy to express his admiration for Jolie in a song. In his 2016 hit "Party Monster," he referenced the actress' pouty lips in a verse that read, "Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump and grind / Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line / Angelina, lips like Angelina."

Interestingly, both are single at the moment. The actress has not dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 and the Canadian singer's last known relationship was in 2019 with Bella Hadid. Regardless, Jolie, The Weeknd, and their respective representatives have yet to comment on the dating rumours.