Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have left people utterly surprised after they were spotted on a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

According to a report in Page Six, the duo spent hours together at the restaurant before leaving separately. The Oscar-winner was dressed in a trench coat for the occasion, while the singer was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a denim-and-denim combo of jeans and a trucker jacket.

Neither Jolie nor the Weeknd have commented on the romance rumours, but a source close to the "Blinding Lights" singer noted that they weren't trying to sneak around either.

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the insider said.

However, the report notes that their meeting might have been for business and not pleasure, as The Weeknd is expanding into a new venture with the HBO series "The Idol." The musician is all set to star in as well as co-produce the project, which he has co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The plot tells the story of a female singer who falls in love with a club promoter in L.A., only to find out that he's the leader of a cult.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has previously also tried his hand in acting, when he appeared alongside Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems." He also wrote an episode of "American Dad" last year.

Also, there have been reports in recent weeks that Jolie is reconciling with her first husband Jonny Lee Miller. The "Maleficent" star was seen leaving her ex-husband's New York City apartment twice in a week last month, the second time with her 17-year-old son Pax in tow.

Jolie was married to Miller from 1996 to 1999, and to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. She tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2014 after being together for a decade, but they split after just two years of marriage in 2016.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2019. He dated Selena Gomez during one of his and Hadid's breaks in 2017.