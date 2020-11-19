In a health update on Wednesday via social media, Richard Schiff shared that he is off oxygen support now. He also thanked everyone for the prayers.

"The West Wing" alum is staying positive as he expressed his hope to get out of the hospital soon. Aside from his oxygen levels looking good, he said his "markers are down."

"Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you," Schiff wrote on Twitter.

The 65-year old likewise shared that his wife, Sheila Kelley, who also tested positive for COVID-19 with their son Gus, is "doing better." He closed his health update by asking for a favour to "keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling" and wrote, "We got your back!"

In response, Kelley wrote, "Bravo LOML! Come home now. Please."

Bravo LOML! Come home now. Please. https://t.co/yauAN2WX3y — Sheila Kelley (@thesheilakelley) November 18, 2020

Fans immediately flooded Schiff with their well-wishes and quick recovery. "Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood replied with a heart emoji. Actress and advocate Sharon Lawrence wrote, "Just catching up with your condition. I KNOW it's tough. Sending sincere good wishes for strength and courage during this tough time for you and @thesheilakelley."

"Thinking of you and your wife. You must get better! We cannot have any more bad news this year. Please keep us posted on how you are doing. Sending all the love and support your way," a fan commented.

"So happy to hear this! You so and many Americans are in my thoughts and prayers. I'm rewatching West Wing (4th time)with my 30 year old daughter who is watching for the 1st time. Such fine work and such an uplifting show to watch during this unsettling time. Stay strong Toby!" another wrote.

This is superb news!! So glad to hear that you and @thesheilakelley are on the mend! pic.twitter.com/4kDgGXDxws — Lynchy28 (@Lynchy28) November 19, 2020

Schiff and Kelley tested positive for COVID-19 on Election Day. The 59-year-old "L.A. Law" star admitted that they do not know where and how they got the virus. It could be from take-outs or at the gym. The good thing is she and Gus did not have to be hospitalised and are just on quarantine at their home in Canada. Her husband, on the other hand, had to be treated with Remdesivir, steroids and put on oxygen.