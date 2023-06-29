In the UK, only 31.5 per cent of leadership roles are dominated by women – according to the UK government.

Furthermore, according to an analysis by the Fawcett Society, women account for only a third of the 5,200 top job roles across UK society.

One of the biggest factors that have led to women being underrepresented in corporate and leadership positions is gender bias. Researchers at the University at Buffalo School of Management stated: "Men tend to be more assertive and dominant, whereas women tend to be more communal, cooperative and nurturing. As a result, men are more likely to participate and voice their opinions during group discussions and be perceived by others as leaderlike."

Gender biases have inherently made for a lack of role models for women in business, which is why business and networking events for women, in particular, are essential.

One of these essential groups is Women in Product UK, a networking organisation that is dedicated to the advancement of women. The up-and-coming networking organisation already boasts a community of more than 500 people.

On Tuesday 4 July, Women in Product UK are hosting their first in-person event. There will be a panel of women CPOs (Chief Procurement Officers) that will provide an insightful discussion into careers and progression, sharing their own insights and experiences.

The panel includes the CPO of Minna Tiama Hanson-Drury, the VP/CPO of Bumble Vivienne Sung, the CPO of BBC Maestro Lily Smith, and the CPO/founder of Women in Product UK Namrata Sarmah.

The event is free and will take place at Beamery in St Luke's, London. The panel discussion will run from 18:30 to 21:00.

Women in Business Network is a networking organisation for female business owners and professional employees.

Each month, the Women in Business Network host different events to highlight women entrepreneurs. It is an opportunity for local women to meet in a comfortable and colloquial atmosphere. The networking opportunity aims to support and assist women in growing their businesses.

Samantha Lawton, a Women in Business Network Associate, spoke of her time at Women in Business Network.

Samantha Lawton, who has worked with Women in Business Network for more than 10 years, said: "The best thing about running the WIBN groups is the variety of different women that you meet, from all different professions... I love being able to bring them together, connect each other up, and just seeing the genuine business being passed in that room."

"It's all done in a natural way, there is no hard sell, and it is very much about getting to know the ladies, getting to perhaps meet them outside the room, building up some rapport, and that's when the majority of business(es) tends to be done," Samantha Lawton added. Businesses

On Wednesday 12 July, Women in Business Network is hosting a pitching event at The Narrow Boat in Islington, London. The event inspires women business leaders, employees, or entrepreneurs to give a one-minute pitch about their businesses. Tickets for the event are £35 and the session will run from 12:00 to 14:00.

Anne Iarchy, a member of the Golders Green and Finchley Women in Business Network Group, noted: "Every year, the revenue generated through networking and the connections I've made via WIBN has increased year by year."

Another organisation paving the way for women is SheCanCode, an advocacy association that is "on a mission to close the Tech Gender Gap". SheCanCode welcomes women into the tech industry and assists them with growing into top leadership positions. SheCanCode also works with tech companies to ensure that they attract and hire a more diverse workforce.

On Thursday 27 July, SheCanCode is hosting an all-female entrepreneur business networking event in London. The event will focus on encouraging women into the tech industry. The event is free of charge and will take place in the Cottons Centre in London Bridge. The meeting will run from 9am to 6pm.