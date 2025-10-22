Doctors in the United States are sounding the alarm as a recently recognised health condition called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome now affects nearly all American adults. The American Heart Association (AHA) reported in October 2025 that around 240 million adults have at least one health issue linked to CKM, including high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or kidney disease.

What has shocked experts is that 88% of surveyed adults said they had never heard of CKM syndrome. Health officials fear this lack of awareness could make the condition worse nationwide.

What is CKM Syndrome?

CKM syndrome, short for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, is a medical condition describing how heart disease, kidney disease, and metabolic problems like diabetes interact. The AHA officially named the condition in October 2023 to help doctors address these illnesses as one rather than separate issues.

Hospitals such as the Cleveland Clinic and Mass General Brigham describe CKM as a 'full-circle disorder' because poor function in one system can cause damage in another. This constant cycle can lead to serious long-term health decline.

According to the AHA, damage in one area can trigger worsening conditions across all three systems, putting people at major risk for CKM.

Is CKM Syndrome Deadly?

CKM syndrome itself does not kill directly but raises the chance of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure — the main causes of death in the US. Johns Hopkins Medicine found that people with diabetes are up to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, one of the main results of CKM.

The AHA warns that when multiple risk factors exist together, they multiply the danger levels. Cardiologist Dr Nidhi Kumar told CBS New York that chronic illnesses tied to CKM are now among the leading causes of death and disability across the country.

CKM Syndrome Symptoms

CKM symptoms vary because they develop through several systems. The Cleveland Clinic lists common warning signs such as:

High blood pressure

Abnormal cholesterol levels

High blood sugar or insulin resistance

Weight gain or obesity

Fatigue and poor kidney function

Swelling of hands, feet, or face

Shortness of breath or chest pressure

Doctors classify CKM in five stages, ranging from no visible risk (Stage 0) to severe, symptomatic heart disease (Stage 4).

Who Are Most Vulnerable?

Data from the AHA and American Kidney Fund show that older adults face the greatest risk. Black Americans and those aged 20–44 also show high vulnerability due to obesity and diabetes. Sedentary habits, poor diets, and family history increase the chance of developing CKM.

The AHA noted that these groups face higher rates of serious illness and require early screening to prevent complications.

Is CKM Syndrome Curable?

CKM syndrome cannot be cured, but it can be managed or reversed with early action. The AHA said three in four adults could reverse CKM through medical care and lifestyle adjustments.

Recommended steps include balanced meals, regular exercise, and careful monitoring of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Dr Sanchez urged people to check their health numbers regularly since early intervention can stop further damage.

How To Prevent CKM Syndrome

Experts say prevention depends on healthy daily habits. Eating more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains while cutting salt, sugar, and processed food helps protect vital organs. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight further reduce risks.

Doctors also stress routine screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar, and kidney function. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake can ease pressure on the heart and metabolic systems.

The AHA stated that most adults can control CKM through diet, exercise, and medical guidance — a reminder that prevention remains the strongest defence against this widespread condition.