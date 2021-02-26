Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is expected to ruffle a few feathers in the British royal family, and Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't too happy about it.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Prince William is disappointed that his younger brother and his wife have agreed to the interview, that too at a time when their grandfather Prince Philip is getting treated in the hospital. A source told the outlet that William and Kate are appalled by Harry and Meghan's decision.

"It's just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with (Prince) Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast," the insider said about the Cambridges' reaction to the programme which will air on CBS on March 7.

A separate source said that it is unlikely Harry and Meghan will make any comments against the Cambridges in their tell-all interview in which they are expected to discuss the reason behind their exit as working royals, their future projects, and Meghan's second pregnancy.

"They won't talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate. They don't want to put any more fuel on that fire," the insider said.

A previous report in The Telegraph had however suggested that royal aides are worried the Duchess of Sussex may "unleash" on her royal in-laws, and William would possibly end up facing the brunt of the criticism, as she "would not be foolish enough" to take aim at either the Queen or Kate. Instead, she might end up referencing tensions between William and Harry, who previously admitted being on "different paths" with his brother.

Other royal sources insisted that the rift between the royal siblings could be fixed as long as Harry and Meghan don't make any personal attacks. A source close to the Sussexes argued that they would never say anything to disrespect the Queen or cause further tension and any suggestion otherwise was "just ridiculous."

"They have done and said nothing over the last year to indicate that they would be issuing any kind of personal attack on members of the Royal Family...There is a big difference between the family firm - family business - and the family," the insider said.