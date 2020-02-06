Melania Trump's fashion choices are in the news again.

After the First Lady of the US opted for a dark colour dress to attend her husband's State of the Union address, for the second year in a row, many labelled it a subtle political statement.

In 2019, Melania Trump had grabbed eyeballs when she attended the address in a black ensemble with gold buttons, a sharp contrast from the head-to-toe white dresses that the female Democratic lawmakers were wearing. Not much has changed this year, as the 49-year-old opted for a Dolce & Gabbana navy blazer and a matching pencil skirt with black heels for the SOTU address on Tuesday night. She violated Democratic Congresswomen's all-white dress code for the second time, reports New York Times.

Enjoyed spending the evening at the @WhiteHouse with our inspiring guests. Hearing their stories during last nightâ€™s #SOTU by @POTUS reminds us all of the remarkable diversity of the American people. pic.twitter.com/klF3nEq9ka — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 5, 2020

For SOTU address in 2018, which also marked the US President Donald Trump's first SOTU address, the female Democrats decided to wear black in solidarity with the growing #MeToo movement, but Melania stood out in the crowd in a white pantsuit. Since then, the mother-of-one has stayed away from a white look at the SOTU addresses.

For this year's address, the Democratic women candidates decided to wear white to show support to women empowerment. However, FLOTUS again stood in contrast with the others. Before the address, Nancy Pelosi tweeted a photo of her and a sea of other Democratic women lawmakers wearing white and wrote: "Proud to join my fellow @HouseDemWomen today as we #WearWhite to show support for the ongoing fight to achieve equality for women across the country."

Proud to join my fellow @HouseDemWomen today as we #WearWhite to show support for the ongoing fight to achieve equality for women across the country. pic.twitter.com/EF3C0idZxc February 5, 2020

Melania had earlier also stirred a huge controversy by wearing a Dolce & Gabanna dress. Back in 2017, when the brand was in a huge mess for making fatphobic and racist marks and even used its social media account to call singer Selena Gomez "ugly," Melania decided to wear its dress to the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Dolce & Gabanna took it as a sign of support and proudly shared Melania's picture on Instagram calling her a "DG Woman."

The FLOTUS's fashion choices have often been labelled political statements. She had garnered huge criticism in 2018, when she boarded a plane wearing a Zara jacket that read, "I Really Don't Care Do U?" when she was going to visit an immigrant camp at a time when the Trump administration was separating migrant children from their families and detaining them at the border.

Her spokesperson later came to her defence and claimed media was "reading into it," while President Trump suggested the quote was Melania's message to the left-wing media.