Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a shocking bombshell about their decision to step back from royal duties and balancing their time between North American and the UK. The news reportedly came as a surprise to the royal family, who were apparently not notified about the big step until the Sussexes released their statement. However, Queen Elizabeth II has now responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement. Here is what she has to say.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," reads the statement on discussion with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the palace on their official website.

While the world awaits more details, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they plan to become "financially independent" and split their time between the UK and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," reads an excerpt from Sussexes lengthy statement on their official website.

In the statement, they revealed their plans for the future and their desire to take a different approach to living their lives as royals. Meanwhile, they intend to continue supporting the queen, the Commonwealth, and patronages as they "carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

But it seems there is a lot more to their plans. They have promised "full details" will be unraveled in "due course."

In the meantime, Daily Mail reports that the queen and the rest of the royal family are "deeply disappointed" as the big announcement was made.

Royals were "shocked, saddened and downright furious" at the Sussexes, a senior royal source divulged. In addition, it is confirmed that the "members of the family were not consulted on the contents."

Harry and Meghan's decision about quitting their royal duties comes just days after their return from their six-week break.