Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a number of shocking revelations in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Twitter sure has a lot to say about it.

Many Twitter users have been rallying in support of Meghan Markle. One applauded her for choosing her life instead of sitting in the "darkness of the institution," while another one noted that her confession of having suicidal thoughts will "save lives." Another user tweeted in praise of the "Suits" alum: "Harry says that the family noticed that Meghan was like Diana in how well she connected with the people. And from that point, things really turned."

Meanwhile, some netizens used humour to put their points across about the interview. A user tweeted: "Harry: The family suggested that "[Meghan] carry on acting" because there wasn't enough money to pay for her. WHUT? The Queen literally has a gold-plated piano." Another shared a video of a woman performing gymnastics with a gun writing: "Me on my first shift as security for Harry and Meghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah."

Read more Meghan says Queen was 'always wonderful' to her; Kate made her cry but apologised

A user quipped that they planned the whole day around the anticipated interview, while another wrote of Meghan's revelation about a tiny altercation with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton: "'The reverse happened.' I sat straight up." Meghan and Kate's story was in fact the most discussed on Twitter, apart from speculations on how the creators of the hit Netflix series "The Crown" must be taking notes from the interview for their show.

Others criticised the palace for not providing help to Meghan Markle when she reached out to them about her mental health struggles even after knowing the difficulties faced by the late Princess Diana. One user tweeted: "Even after Diana threw herself down the stairs, they still don't have a way of getting mental health support for new Royals. I'm judging them."

Some spoke about Meghan and Harry's revelations that there were discussions at the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. "Imagine how racist you gotta be to be worried about your 3/4ths white baby's skin tone," a user tweeted.

Many gushed over Oprah Winfrey's interviewing skills and dubbed her "the greatest interviewer of all time." One called the interview "historic" while another wrote: "I also appreciate tonight as an opportunity for Oprah to remind us who the f*ck she is. THERE. IS. NO. COMPARISON."

"If Oprah ever interviewed me, I too would dime out my whole family," a user joked. One tweeted how Oprah got back to the questions her guests tried to dodge.