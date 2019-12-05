Princess Anne attracted a lot of attention after a video of Queen Elizabeth II supposedly scolding her went viral. The video was filmed during Buckingham Palace's NATO reception on Tuesday evening wherein the royal family including the queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were greeting US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump upon their arrival.

In the video, the 93-year-old monarch is seen welcoming and having a brief chat with the Trumps before she notices her daughter Princess Anne standing awkwardly at the doorway. According to the Guardian, many viewers of the viral video thought that Princess Anne, having missed the official greeting, snubbed the US president. For which, Queen Elizabeth II is assumed to have admonished her daughter as she stands at a distance having an inaudible exchange of words and gesturing.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall greet @NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace tonight. pic.twitter.com/xZ7iQqezBX — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 3, 2019

This led to widespread speculation and Princess Anne was the top trend on Twitter on Tuesday. Several social media users suggested that the royal was scolded by her mother for not greeting the Trumps. However, the publication notes that the queen turned her head to check which world leader was next in the line when she spotted her daughter standing in the doorway. To this, making light of the moment, the princess raised her hand and laughed saying "It's just me" and "and this lot" referencing to the members of the household behind her.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that a journalist present at the event has clarified exactly what happened at the royal reception between the royal duo -- mother and daughter.

The truth was revealed by Laura Elston of the Press Association as reported by Valentin Low of The Times.

"OK, here goes... Princess Anne: the truth. No, she didn't snub the Trumps. And she wasn't told off by the Queen," confirms Low in a series of posts on Twitter.

Anne attended the event, but was not in the official line-up for the welcoming. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who was also part of the event, remained absent from the line-up. As for Prince William, he is visiting the Middle East. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a six-week break from royal duties.

Anne is the second child and only daughter of the queen and Prince Philip. As of now, she is 14th in the line to the British throne.