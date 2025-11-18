The Game Awards is coming up and they've just announced this year's nominations. Leading the pack is Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has earned a record breaking 12 nominations.

Among its nods are Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best Performer Awards for Charlie Cox, Ben Starr, and Jennifer English.

For the developers, the recognition is certainly a welcome bonus as what they truly set out to do was create an unforgettable game.

While Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the talk of the gaming community this time around, fans are already looking forward to what's next for the game and the developers moving forward. The good news is that there will be more of Gustave, Maelle, Verso, and the rest of the expedition in the future.

DLCs And A Potential Sequel To Clair Obscur

A few weeks ago, Sandfall Interactive announced that they're working on new content for Clair Obscur. If that isn't enough to excite fans of the game, even better news is that the additional content for the game is free.

The update is set to add a new area for players to explore. Sandfall Interactive shared that this will be full of new enemies and even more surprises for players to uncover. To round it all up, the developers are going to introduce new boss fights, costumes, and a few quality of life improvements at the same time.

The announcement also included some new artwork that shows fan favourite Esquie on a hardwood floor. Many are now speculating that there might be new mysteries to uncover regarding the game's gentle giant. Some also believe that an evil variant of him exists and he will be in the DLC.

The developers have yet to say when the DLC will launch but it is expected to arrive within the coming months. It will be made available on all platforms at the same time.

Outside of this, Sandfall Interactive has expressed their desire to make more content for the game but these could come in the form of paid content the next time.

Although a sequel isn't confirmed, fans believe that the game's massive lore is ripe for expansion. The game could have prequels that talk about the other expeditions, long before Maelle's journey.

Throughout Clair Obscur Expedition 33, players can pick up logs that detail what the other expeditions went through so they already have an idea of what to expect.

However, fans are mostly excited about a possible game that talks about the Writer's side of the story. Those who've played the game know that everything takes place inside a painting made by a group of individuals called The Painters. A sequel that tackles their rival faction could prove to be a great way to expand the lore and world.

There's plenty in store for the series. For now, fans are looking forward to The Game Awards on 11 December 2025 at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am (next day) GMT. Players can expect major reveals during the event, which will be streamed live on the The Game Awards' official YouTube channel and social media platforms.