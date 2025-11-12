Half-Life 3 is one of those games that the gaming community have long been begging for. The cliffhanger ending of Half-Life 2 has definitely left a mark on players' minds, cementing its place as one of the most memorable moments in gaming history. For years, fans have speculated, theorised, and held out hope that Valve would finally deliver the long-awaited sequel.

Now, it seems like the wait won't be much longer. Rumours began circulating again when industry insider Shpeshal_Nick posted on X that 'If what I was just DMd is actually true (big if), next week GTA 6 could actually have its thunder stolen on the hype scale lmao.'

Considering how big GTA 6 is, players began pointing out that only one game could rival its hype and that was Half-Life 3. Adding more fuel to the fire are leaks that Valve is said to be unveiling a new hardware called Steam Frame.

Steam Frame is a next generation VR headset that also features new controllers. The last Half-Life game was Half-Life Alyx, which was a VR spinoff of the franchise.

While many are hopeful of the news, other players are still sceptical. Many would remind others that Half-Life 3 was supposedly scrapped some time between 2013-2014.

Half-Life 3 Leaks Reveal What Could've Been

In 2020, a documentary titled The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx revealed an unvarnished look at Valve over the last decades. The documentary talked about multiple Half-Life projects, and one of them was Half-Life 3.

As per the documentary, the game was in full development in 2013-14. Work on the project stopped because the Source 2 engine that was being used to develop it wasn't fully finished yet. Eventually, Valve made way for other projects and seemingly shelved the anticipated title.

The documentary also revealed that for Half-Life 3, Valve wanted to mix in procedural generation and scripted events to make the entire game have better replay value. This is in contrast to the first Half-Life game where everything was linear.

The next game in the franchise was supposedly heavily inspired by Left 4 Dead. In it, players are going to have a large map as one of its key features.

While the gameplay features are a welcome detail, players are mostly looking forward to the continuation of Gordon Freeman's story. In Half-Life 2: Episode 2, fan favourite Eli was killed off in the end, while Gordon and Alyx are left on their own.

Part of the reason why fans are longing for a sequel is the cliffhanger ending. There are still a lot of mysteries to be explored in the game's world and all that could be answered in the next game.

Other than Half-Life 3, players are also speculating that modern remasters of the first couple of games are possibly what the rumour mill is pointing to.

Keep in mind that these are all just speculation from the community who have all been longing for Half-Life 3 for a long time. The alleged reveal of the next game is said to be next week so we don't have to wait too long for it to arrive.