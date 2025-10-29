The award-winning samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima is back in the headlines after developer Sucker Punch Productions released a surprise free DLC update.

The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode is now available as a standalone download for PC and PlayStation users at no extra cost, reigniting excitement around the 2020 hit.

The October update also delivers major technical upgrades, including full Steam Deck verification, better graphics options and smoother portable performance.

Fans were caught off guard by the stealth launch, which dropped without a marketing campaign. Overnight, searches for 'Ghost of Tsushima Legends free DLC' and 'how to get it' surged across gaming forums and social media.

When Was the Free DLC Released?

The new Ghost of Tsushima: Legends DLC went live on 27 October 2025 as part of Patch 8 for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

The rollout coincided with the game's Steam Deck verification, confirming that it now runs seamlessly on Valve's handheld system.

According to patch notes, the update enhances multiplayer access, improves system stability, refines graphics presets and upgrades the user interface.

The surprise drop quickly became one of the most discussed gaming stories of the week, with players praising Sucker Punch for continuing to support the five-year-old title.

How to Get the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Free DLC

For Steam and PC players:

The mode is listed on Steam as 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (Unlock)'.

It is automatically available as a free download for anyone who owns Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

After downloading, players must link a PlayStation Network (PSN) account to access online multiplayer features.

The DLC installs directly from the Steam library, allowing easy switching between solo and co-op play.

For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users:

Existing owners can access Legends for free via the PlayStation Store or launch it directly from the base game.

The multiplayer mode remains identical to previous console versions, including cross-play matchmaking and progression tracking.

What's New in the Update

Patch 8 introduces several technical improvements for both PC and console players.

The Steam version now includes a dedicated graphics preset for Steam Deck, updated AMD FSR support for higher frame rates and smoother visuals, and refined input handling for portable devices.

PlayStation users benefit from interface tweaks and improved network stability.

Together, these updates make the experience smoother and more accessible across platforms, underscoring Sony's growing focus on PC and handheld gaming.

What Is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

First released in 2020 as a free multiplayer expansion, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends lets players explore the island through a co-operative online mode.

Unlike the single-player story following samurai hero Jin Sakai, Legends embraces the supernatural side of Japanese folklore.

The mode features four classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin and Assassin – each with unique skills and fighting styles.

Players can team up for two-player story missions, four-player survival battles or epic raid events. The fast-paced combat, stunning visuals and teamwork focus helped Legends earn widespread praise when it first debuted.

Now, five years later, the latest update brings the mode back into the spotlight, optimised for both PC gamers and those playing on the go.