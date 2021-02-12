It is rumoured that Queen Elizabeth II shared a strained relationship with former United States First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who reportedly "insulted" the British monarch's fashion sense and her home after their first meeting.

US President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy visited the British royal family at the Buckingham Palace in 1961, when they were the first couple of the United States. Photographer Cecil Beaton wrote in his diary that Jackie confided in him after their meeting, but was far from complimentary of the monarch, reports The Sun.

According to Beaton, the-then FLOTUS was unimpressed by Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen and Prince Philip, and also insulted the monarch's blue tulle gown and her signature hairstyle. American writer Gore Vidal had also previously claimed that Jackie found the Queen "pretty heavy going" and felt "resented" by her.

The monumental meeting was also fictionalised in season two of the hit Netflix series "The Crown." In the historical drama, the Queen is shown to be insecure with the popularity of Jackie, while the men in the royal court are mesmerised by her charisma. They have a cordial interaction at Buckingham Palace, however, the Queen's equerry Lord Phunkett later tells her about the unpleasant comments Jackie made about her at a party.

According to Lord Phunkett in the series, Jackie described the monarch as "a middle-aged woman so incurious, unintelligent and unremarkable that Britain's new reduced place in the world was not a surprise but an inevitability." He also said that the-then 32-year-old referred to Buckingham Palace as "second rate, dilapidated and sad, like a neglected provincial hotel."

In the same episode, the Queen travels to Ghana and meets with President Nkrumah, whose ties with the Soviet Union are causing the UK government concern. She convinces him to sever ties with the Soviet Union and realign with the UK after dancing the foxtrot. The political move seemingly impresses Jackie, who visits the monarch at her Windsor Castle to clarify her comments.

During their second meeting, Jackie explains that she had been under the influence of "substances" when she made the derogatory remarks about the Queen. The monarch then confides in her husband Philip, asking if she should have responded in a personal way. The two women seemingly start having a deep respect for each other, as in 1963, after watching coverage of Kennedy's assassination, the Queen arranges for a week of mourning within the household. She also directs the bells at Westminster Abbey to be rung which is only done after the death of a royal, before writing Jackie a letter.