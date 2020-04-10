Khloe Kardashian is extremely protective of mother Kris Jenner, and so immediately jumped on wrong conclusions when she found out about Kris's boyfriend Corey Gamble stepping into an elevator of a hotel with a mystery woman. However, the entire incident ended on a hilarious note as revealed in the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Khloe Kardashian grew wary of Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble after her friend Malika Haqq was tipped off about the business executive heading into a hotel room with an unidentified redhead. "Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the (Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel) with a redhead," Haqq told Khloe.

The 35-year-old immediately sprang into action and decided to go to the hotel to confront Gamble and "bust his a**." On their way to the hotel, the two friends discussed how they can't believe Gamble would cheat on Kris, reports People.

"I think what's shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I'm like, they're in a great spot. I feel like your mom is so happy now," Haqq said. Khloe, meanwhile, said in her confessional: "If this is true I'll obviously slice off Corey's little ding-a-ling. And of course, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what's happening sooner than later."

The duo headed straight to Gamble's room in the hotel, and told the confused businessman: "We had a meeting down here we wanted to say hi." While the 39-year-old tried to send them off saying "this ain't the time. Ya'll don't want to be filming," the model pushed past him to find that the redhead was actually her mother in a wig.

The momager went running after spotting her daughter, but was ultimately caught wearing a red wig and lingerie. "It's your mom," Haqq said, laughing, while a shocked Khloe asked her mother "What are you wearing? I actually am so grossed out. I don't want to know what you're doing. Ew!"

In another segment of the show, Kris Jenner tried to play cupid for her daughter, and urged her to at least freeze her eggs, to which Khloe reluctantly agreed in the end saying she would do "one."