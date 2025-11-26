Anne Jakrajutatip, the Thai business tycoon who co-owns the Miss Universe Organisation, has become the centre of an escalating international scandal after a Bangkok court issued an arrest warrant for her failure to appear at a verdict hearing in a high-profile $930,000 (£704,000) fraud case.

According to reports, the court now considers her a flight risk, with speculation mounting that she has fled to Mexico as investigations into her company, JKN Global Group, deepen.

JKN Global Group is already under intense scrutiny for massive debt, missed repayments, and ongoing investigations by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arrest Warrant Issued After No-Show in $930k Investment Case

The South Bangkok Civil Court said that it had issued the warrant on 25 November after Jakrajutatip failed to appear for a scheduled verdict hearing in a case filed by investor Raweewat Maschamadol.

According to filings cited by The Nation Thailand, Maschamadol invested 30 million baht (about $930,000 or £704,000) in corporate bonds issued by JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd. He alleges the company defaulted on its repayment obligations, causing him significant financial losses.

Jakrajutatip, who had previously been granted bail, reportedly failed to notify the court of her absence. Judges immediately declared her a flight risk and rescheduled the verdict for 26 December, stating they would proceed even if she remains missing.

JKN Global's Mounting Corporate Crisis

The fraud case is only one part of a spiralling corporate collapse at JKN.

Thai business regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), began probing the company in 2023 over allegations of financial statement falsification. By early 2024, JKN had entered debt rehabilitation via Thailand's central bankruptcy court.

According to publicly available filings, the company now carries liabilities of roughly 3 billion baht (about $93 million or £70.4 million).

The company's highest-profile acquisition — its 2022 purchase of Miss Universe from IMG — has also come under scrutiny after JKN sold 50 per cent of its stake to Legacy Holding Group USA, owned by Raúl Rocha Cantú, in 2023.

Jakrajutatip resigned from her executive roles in June 2025 amid SEC investigations but remains JKN's largest shareholder.

Pageant Fallout and Growing Miss Universe Controversies

As Jakrajutatip's legal issues escalate, the Miss Universe pageant has been dogged by a series of scandals.

This year's competition, held in Bangkok, saw judges reportedly quit, accusations of rigging circulate, and local authorities open a probe into alleged illegal online casino promotions linked to event advertising.

The Miss Universe Organisation has insisted that the legal proceedings involving Jakrajutatip are 'entirely separate' from its management and operations.

However, critics argue the repeated controversies — now compounded by an arrest warrant for its co-owner — risk further damaging the brand's global reputation.

Jakrajutatip herself did not appear at the 2025 pageant, and her current whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

What Happens Next? A Case With Global Repercussions

If Jakrajutatip remains abroad, Thai authorities could request international assistance through extradition channels, though no such steps have yet been announced publicly.

Legal analysts in Thai media note that failure to appear for a verdict hearing in a fraud case of this scale could carry severe penalties, including imprisonment. For now, the case remains stalled, and the arrest warrant remains active.

Observers say the Miss Universe Organisation may be forced to take further action to distance itself, given the potential reputational fallout for sponsors, franchise holders and national pageant organisers.

The coming weeks, particularly the rescheduled 26 December hearing, will determine whether the controversy becomes a temporary crisis or a long-term fracture in one of the world's most recognisable pageant brands.