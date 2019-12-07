New photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with Adele in a group have emerged on social media. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen laughing along with the singer and other women at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

The new images shared by a royal fan are believed to have been taken during a secret visit made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December last year. Adele was also in attendance at the community kitchen.

The Sun reports that it was supposedly the 35-year-old royal's first visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen that supports families of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. However, Meghan had already made a number of private trips to the kitchen while helping produce the "Together" cookbook.

The foreword of the book was written by the 38-year-old duchess. It has since raised over 500,000 pounds for the charity.

The picture was shared on Instagram and captioned: "Very beautiful memories, with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Adele the singer. So proud to be part of the Community Cook Book TOGETHER."

The 31-year-old British singer also supports the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. She has been several visits to the community kitchen.

The Hubb Community Kitchen was Meghan's first solo project last year. The mother-of-one supported the organisation. The "Together" book launch was organised at the Kensington Palace in September 2018. Harry and the duchess's mom, Doria Ragland was also present at the event. They helped to prepare food for the guests.

The duchess on Thursday took to her official Instagram and shared several photographs from last December. She also thanked the women for their "leadership and inspiration." When she visited the Hubb Community Kitchen last year, she was pregnant with baby Archie.

Post the tragic Grenfell Tower fire of 2017, a group of women came together to cook and prepare fresh meals for their families and neighbours. They didn't have any space and gathered in the communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London to cook food for the needy.

Meghan and Harry are currently is on a six week break from royal duties along with their son Archie. In spite of their break, they are leaving no stone unturned to shine the spotlight on causes close to their hearts every now and then.