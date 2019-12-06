Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dedication to their causes is truly appreciable. Even during their six-week break from royal duties, the couple did not forget about their commitments. While they are still in the US on a holiday, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took time to dedicate a heartwarming post on their official Instagram page to the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Hubb Community Kitchen is a group founded by women who have dedicated their efforts to cook fresh food for their local community. The founder members consist of women who were impacted by 2017's Grenfell Tower Fire. During this time, some of the local women did not have a place to cook food for their families and were offered to use a community kitchen at the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre.

This happens to be one of the first organisations the duchess worked with as a royal. Meghan Markle spent several months helping the community's women writing a cookbook "Together: Our Community Cookbook," featuring 55 recipes inspired by different cultures and traditions. The book went on to become New York Times' Bestseller.

On Thursday, the royals uploaded a series of pictures featuring Meghan and women of the community and some of the delicacies cooked by them. Praising their diligence and hard work, the Sussexes dedicated a long message that revealed that the royal mother visited the kitchen a year ago and prepared some meals with them. However, the connection was established a year prior when she helped them create "Together," a charity cookbook, for which she has also written a foreword.

In her post, she praised how their work has impacted the communities across the UK.

"Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen," reads the caption.

"Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world. Whether it's providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless - the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance," reads an excerpt from the post.

She continues by thanking them for their work and being an inspiration to those around them.

"We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!" the post ends.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are away in the US spending time with the duchess' mother Doria Ragland. They remain quiet about their whereabouts and plans to spend the holiday season.