Kate Middleton is getting ready for another royal reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace. The annual Diplomatic Corps reception will be held at the palace on Wednesday. The white tie evening reception at the palace is reportedly the last of the Duchess of Cambridge's official engagement for this year.

Queen Elizabeth II's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception is one of the final royal events before she and the entire family head to Sandringham for Christmas. The guest list is huge with around 1000 invitees including government officials like ambassadors and high commissioners to the UK.

WOW!! The 2019 Diplomatic Reception will take place on Wednesday 11th December at Buckingham Palace in London. (via @mrmrswales on Tumblr ) pic.twitter.com/xSzvwrO3g4 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@Cambridge_Fam) November 21, 2019

The senior members of the British royal family will also be in attendance. According to the invitations sent out, the dress code is white tie, national dress or full ceremonial evening dress for the serving officers.

Hence royal fans can expect Kate Middleton to shine in the fanciest of her evening gowns and a special accessory – a tiara. This year the 37-year-old duchess will most likely include her go-to pearl and diamond tiara and her new sash symbolising her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order, People reports.

She may opt to wear her favourite tiara – the Lover's Knot tiara, often referred to as the Cambridge Lover's Knot. It has pearls hanging from diamond pretzel-shaped knots. It was also the favourite tiara of Princess Diana.

The tiara is more than 100 years old and was originally commissioned by Queen Mary from the jeweller Garrard in 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse.

On Wednesday, if the mother-of-three chooses to wear the said Lover's Knot tiara, it will be the fifth consecutive time she has done so at the annual event.

The last time the tiara adorned her crown was at when the queen hosted a reception in honour of the US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in June during their state visit to the UK. The duchess also proudly debuted her blue sash bestowed upon her by the queen at the gala reception.

Kate is expected to wear the Royal Victorian Order, which is a recent gift from the queen. Established in 1896 by Queen Victoria, it is given to those who have served the queen. Prince William's wife is likely to wear her sash and a yellow badge -- her Royal Family Order. This was presented to her by the queen last year.