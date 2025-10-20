The San Jose Sharks have issued an apology after an offensive scoreboard message reading 'SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE!! GET'EM BOYZ!' appeared during the team's Hispanic Heritage Night, prompting public anger and widespread online backlash.

The message—interpreted by many as a pro-immigration-enforcement slogan, was displayed during Saturday's home game at SAP Centre, overshadowing what was meant to be a celebration of Latino culture.

Outrage During 'Los Tiburones Night'

The incident occurred in the first intermission of the Sharks' annual 'Los Tiburones Night', a long-standing event celebrating Hispanic fans and community leaders.

Witnesses said the jumbotron message immediately drew boos from the crowd, many of whom saw it as a reference to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an agency long criticised for its deportation practices.

In a statement, the team said the message had been 'inadvertently displayed' and 'externally submitted' through a fan-message portal that allows supporters to purchase personalised greetings. 'The message does not reflect our organisation's values,' the Sharks wrote, confirming that it had failed to be flagged during review.

Local station KTVU reported that the club is now investigating who submitted the message and how it bypassed content filters.

Fans React To 'Tone-Deaf' Moment

Reactions were swift. 'That's very rude, very offensive—especially tonight,' one fan told KTVU outside the arena. Social-media users also condemned the message, calling it "the most tone-deaf moment in sports this year."

While the word ice might be innocuous in a hockey setting, the capitalisation and aggressive phrase 'GET'EM BOYZ!' gave it a chilling double meaning.

Critics noted the irony that the incident happened in San Jose, a city where more than 30 per cent of residents are Latino and which lies within a California sanctuary region that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Team Promises Review Of Procedures

The Sharks confirmed that 'enhanced review mechanisms' will be implemented for all future fan submissions. No disciplinary actions have yet been announced, but advocacy groups have called on the NHL to adopt league-wide safeguards against politically charged or discriminatory content.

The event's theme made the error particularly painful. The evening featured Spanish-language announcements, live mariachi music, and cultural tributes under banners proclaiming inclusion. Instead, the message reignited debate over the intersection of sport, politics, and identity.

A spokesperson for Disney Entertainment & Sports, which oversees ESPN's NHL coverage, described the episode as 'a reminder that intent does not erase impact.'

Broader Cultural Implications

For many Hispanic fans, the moment felt like betrayal. 'We came to be celebrated, not reminded of the agencies that tear families apart,' one attendee told ABC7 News.

The controversy highlights how rapidly a local sporting event can become a flashpoint in national debates on immigration and representation.

What began as a cultural celebration now stands as a cautionary tale about vigilance, sensitivity, and the unintended power of words—especially in the digital era where every message, even on the ice, can echo far beyond the arena.