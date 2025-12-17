The White House has come under fierce criticism after posting a controversial TikTok late Tuesday night juxtaposing a cheerful Christmas jingle with footage of people being arrested and restrained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Set to Jingle All The Way, the video features a rapid collage of detainees in handcuffs and chains, before cutting to President Donald Trump delivering a stern message on immigration enforcement.

'A free flight out of our country to any foreign country, as long as it's not here,' Trump says in the clip.

The post, titled 'A Message To Illegal Criminal Aliens', immediately drew attention for its sharp contrast between festive music and imagery many viewers described as grim and unsettling.

Video Spreads Rapidly Across TikTok

Within hours, the clip had attracted tens of thousands of views, with close to 80,000 'hearts' and a flood of comments only in less than three hours, turning the White House TikTok account into the centre of a heated online debate.

Supporters praised the post as blunt, funny and long overdue, while critics accused the administration of trivialising suffering and turning US immigration enforcement into a joke.

The juxtaposition appeared deliberate, with the familiar Christmas tune amplifying the shock value of the visuals and Trump's uncompromising message.

'Comedy Gold' or Deeply Offensive?

For some viewers, the clip struck exactly the right note.

'Whoever is running the White House account deserves a raise,' one user wrote, racking up more than 1,100 likes.

Another added: 'This is comedy gold,' while a Trump supporter commented: 'This is exactly what I voted for. Thank you President Trump.'

Several commenters dismissed the outrage as performative, arguing that immigration enforcement has existed for decades under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

'Why do y'all hate ICE ONLY when it's under Trump?' one user asked. 'ICE has been around since 2003 and been doing the same thing.'

Others leaned into the seasonal tone, joking: 'They'll be home for Christmas!' and wishing followers a 'Merry Christmas' beneath the post.

'This Makes Me Sick to My Stomach'

But many viewers reacted with anger and disbelief, saying the video crossed a line.

'This isn't funny,' one commenter wrote.

Another said: 'This makes me sick to my stomach,' a sentiment echoed hundreds of times in the replies.

Some accused the White House of dehumanising migrants and celebrating arrests rather than treating immigration as a serious policy issue.

'They are cruel, vile and disgusting,' one user posted, while another said the clip left them 'scared for this country's future'.

Faith, Hypocrisy and 'Liberty and Justice for All'

The use of a Christmas song also drew criticism from religious viewers.

'You make us Christians look bad,' one person wrote, condemning the decision to pair festive music with images of people in chains.

Others raised questions of hypocrisy, pointing to Trump's own family background.

'Mind you half his whole family are immigrants,' one user commented, drawing more than 1,500 likes and sparking dozens of replies.

Another asked pointedly: 'What happened to "liberty and justice for ALL"?'

A Deliberate Provocation?

The post has renewed debate over the White House's social media strategy, with critics arguing the account is intentionally courting outrage to energise Trump's base.

Supporters, however, say the message reflects the president's long-held stance on illegal immigration and crime, themes that have defined his political career since his first run for office.

They argue the blunt tone resonates with voters frustrated by border crossings and enforcement failures, even if it angers opponents.

No Sign of Removal as Backlash Grows

As of midnight, the TikTok remained live, with no apology or clarification issued by the White House despite the growing backlash.