Meghan Markle shared what she thinks about joining any reality TV show especially "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during the final episode of her Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex invited TV host and "Real Housewives" creator and producer Andy Cohen, as her guest on Tuesday's "Archetypes" episode. The conversation turned to the possibility of her joining the reality TV series, even though she lives in Santa Barbara, California, and not in Beverly Hills.

Cohen shared that fans would love to see her on the show and said, "I'm like, she ain't joining the 'Beverly Hills Housewives' everybody, she's Meghan Markle!" To which the former "Suits" star laughed and admitted that she "never heard" of people wanting her to join the Bravo TV franchise.

"You mean really that this is my audition for 'Real Housewives of Montecito?' Is this the moment?" Markle said in jest to Cohen. He replied that if she were to join, the show will revolve around her.

But Meghan Markle concluded, "There will be no reality show, but I think it's so fun."

However, the 42-year-old and her husband, Prince Harry, will have a docuseries coming out soon on Netflix. They have kept mum on details about the show, but she had hinted in past magazine interviews that it tells their love story.

She also lamented that the outcome is not how she and the Duke of Sussex would have wanted to tell their story. Nevertheless, they trust American documentary film director Liz Garbus to give it her own approach.

Rumours have it that it will come out on Dec. 8, just a couple of days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will receive their "Ripple of Hope" award in New York City on Dec. 6. There are also speculations that it has been pushed back to a 2023 release because the couple had to make last-minute edits in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Regardless, Netflix has yet to announce the official release date. The title of the docuseries is also still unknown.