Andy Cohen has issued an apology to Brandi Glanville after she accused him of sexual harassment over an incident that transpired in 2022.

"Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen," Glanville's attorneys Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos wrote in a letter sent to Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal, Warner Bros and production company Shed Media on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles and obtained by People, cited a video that the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star received from the "Watch What Happens Live" host back in 2022 which she deemed sexually inappropriate in nature.

"In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime," reads the letter.

The complaint alleged that Cohen, being Glanville's manager at the time, "exercised complete and total control over her career" and called his action "an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."

The letter added: "It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people."

Cohen has since spoken up about the allegations in an apology posted on X. He clarified that the video was meant to be a joke, writing: "The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi."

He added: "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologise."

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

Likewise, an unnamed insider told the publication that the video was comedic in nature. The source claimed that "No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously" and that "it was very clear that everyone was in on the joke".

Glanville's sexual harassment accusation against Cohen comes after Caroline Manzo, 61, filed a lawsuit against Bravo over an alleged sexual assault incident that transpired between her and Glanville during the 2023 filming of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in Morocco.

The lawsuit claimed that Glanville mounted Manzo on the couch, "forcibly squeezed her cheeks together" and thrust "her tongue in Manzo's mouth". Glanville has since denied the allegations and shared in an interview with Page Six last year that Cohen has been a great help to her throughout the ordeal.

"Andy and I have had a ton of conversations because this is the first time I've ever dealt with anything like this. This is new for me and this is scary for me. He's been very helpful, honestly," she said. Aside from Glanville, none of the Bravo stars have publicly accused Cohen of sexual harassment in the past.