US President Donald Trump recently took a playful jab at Hollywood star Tom Cruise during a speech at the McDonald's Impact Summit, drawing laughter as he praised pilots involved in a high-profile military operation.

Speaking to an audience about the June strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump commended their bravery and well-kept appearance, noting they reminded him of Cruise, but 'taller'.

Trump's Joke About Cruise's Height

In the McDonald's Impact Summit, Trump recounted his experience witnessing the June bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by B-2 bomber pilots.

He went on to describe their work as 'gorgeous' and recalled how he had invited them and their support personnel, including mechanics, to the White House in recognition of their service.

'The pilots were handsome', Trump said. He said they reminded him of the Top Gun actor, but in a joking aside, stated, 'I don't want to be a wise guy and say 'but taller'. I'm not gonna say that'.

Trump continues calling the pilots 'perfect specimens' and suggesting that he could cast them in a Hollywood movie.

Tom Cruise's Height: Is He Really That Short?

Cruise's height has been part of his Hollywood trademark for years.

Widely reported to be 5'7" (170 cm), the actor has rarely discussed it openly but did admit sensitivity about certain roles, such as Jack Reacher in 2012, who is depicted as 6'5" (196 cm).

Previous reports shared by Mandatory also noted that Cruise would often wear height-boosting shoes at public events, including the F1 premiere and the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiere at Cannes.

By comparison, Trump stands around 6'3" (191 cm), while the B-2 bomber pilots are believed to average around 5'10" to 6'0" (178–183 cm). This means that on average, pilots are taller than Cruise but shorter than Trump.

More Comments at McDonald's Impact Summit

Cruise is not the only topic Trump made interesting comments about.

In the McDonald-hosted event, the US President recalled a campaign stop on 20 October 2024 at a drive-thru in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where he briefly worked behind the counter.

He said the warm, enthusiastic reactions from customers convinced him that victory in the 2024 election was near. 'And it was fascinating. Every one of them, it was, the response was incredible. Almost like I knew I was gonna win when I saw that', he told attendees.

Trump also praised McDonald's corporate actions on affordability, including price reduction on popular menu items and tariff adjustments on beef, coffee, tomatoes, and oranges, claiming these policies 'eased' nationwide economic pressure.

Another comment that made headlines is Trump's admission to convincing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eat a Big Mac, joking that he 'loved it'. RFK is widely known for his strong stance on health and vaccines, often promoting natural living and wellness.

But the highlight of Trump's speech is outlining the administration's efforts to combat inflation and support working-class Americans. He touted tax cuts, re-shoring domestic manufacturing, and recent tariff reversals on more than 200 imported food items as measures to lower costs.

Trump's message on the summit means his policy would boost real incomes and spur growth, a benefit he claimed would be 'available to Americans everyday'.