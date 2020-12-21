Ariana Grande surprised her fans on Sunday by announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez, whom she has been dating for only a few months. Here are all the details we know about the Grammy-winner's new fiancé and their relationship.

Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent working for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, is Ariana Grande's first known romance since she broke off her engagement with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018. A native of Southern California, Gomez is now based in Los Angeles where he works with several A-listers. Their relationship first made it on the news in February this year after they were spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge, California, as reported by TMZ.

According to a previous report in People magazine, the couple had been dating since January. An insider told the outlet at the time that the duo isolated together at Ariana's Los Angeles home after the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," the source said.

The "Thank You, Next" singer first hinted at their relationship in May, after her partner made a cameo appearance in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's hit duet "Stuck with U." The video, which featured clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis, showed Grande and Gomez dancing and hugging while smiling at each other.

Grande officially confirmed her relationship in June when she shared their picture on Instagram while marking her 27th birthday. She first talked about their romance on the occasion of Dalton's birthday in August, as she wrote on Instagram: "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u."

The musician finally announced their engagement on December 20 through Instagram, by sharing a series of images one of which showed her new diamond engagement ring. "Forever n then some," she captioned the picture.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple since then. A source told People magazine that the parents of both Grande and Gomez are also delighted with the news.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," the insider said.