Carla Bruni, once a supermodel and chart-topping singer, was thrust back into the spotlight when she was placed under judicial supervision amid a criminal case involving her husband, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has since been sentenced to five years in prison.

A Paris court on 25 September 2025 sentenced Sarkozy to prison after finding him guilty of criminal conspiracy tied to alleged Libyan funding of his 2007 presidential campaign.The verdict also imposed a fine of €100,000 (approximately £87,000) and a five‑year ban from public office, with the sentence to be served even if Sarkozy appeals.

Through it, Bruni stayed by his side, a staunch supporter even in the toughest of times. But just what do we know of France's former first lady?

Born in Italy and Raised in France

Carla Bruni was born on 23 December 1967 in Turin, Italy, as Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi. At age seven, she moved to France with her family, reportedly to escape kidnapping threats from the Red Brigades, a left-wing terrorist group active in Italy at the time. She later studied at Château Mont-Choisi in Lausanne before relocating to Paris to pursue art and architecture, though she left university at 19 to begin modelling.

From Modelling to Music

Bruni signed with City Models in 1987 and quickly rose to prominence after being selected for Guess? campaigns by Paul Marciano. She went on to model for major fashion houses, including Dior, Chanel, Versace, and Yves Saint-Laurent. In her peak year, she earned approximately £5.6 million, placing her among the 20 highest-paid models globally at the time.

After leaving the modelling industry in 1997, Bruni turned her attention to songwriting and music. She wrote lyrics for Julien Clerc's 2000 album Si j'étais elle, and her own debut album Quelqu'un m'a dit was released in 2003. The album sold over two million copies and spent 34 weeks in the French top 10.

Romantic History

Bruni met Nicolas Sarkozy in November 2007 shortly after his divorce. The two married on 2 February 2008 in a private ceremony at the Élysée Palace. Her term as First Lady lasted until Sarkozy's presidency ended, during which she maintained an active public profile but stopped touring as a musician.

Before marrying Sarkozy, Bruni was romantically linked to musicians Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger. She also had a son in 2001 with philosophy professor Raphaël Enthoven, whose father she had previously dated briefly. Her relationship with Enthoven inspired her 2003 song Raphaël, while Enthoven's ex-wife, Justine Lévy, fictionalised Bruni as a character in her novel Rien de Grave.

Bruni Claims Not to Be Political

Although she once expressed support for left-wing parties, Bruni's political statements have shifted over the years. In 2011, she described herself as an 'ultra-Sarkozyist', and later said she was 'not at all a political person'. In interviews, she has spoken more openly about feminism and social issues, stating support for same-sex marriage and adoption in 2012.

Under Judicial Supervision

On 9 July 2024, Bruni was placed under judicial supervision after being charged in connection with a witness tampering investigation. Prosecutors allege she took part in efforts to influence Ziad Takieddine, a key figure who had accused Sarkozy of receiving illegal campaign funds from Libya. Her communications are now under court scrutiny, and she is restricted from contacting others involved in the case, except her husband.

On 19 September 2025, a Paris court sentenced Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy linked to illegal campaign financing from Libya. Though Sarkozy is appealing, the court ruled he will serve time regardless of the outcome. Carla Bruni's alleged involvement in witness tampering surrounding the same scandal means her own legal fate remains unresolved.